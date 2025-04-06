^

Chavit backs Philippines robotics team in world tilt

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Chavit backs Philippines robotics team in world tilt
A member of the DYCI Blue Ocean Philippine Robotics Team shows Chavit Singson one of their creations yesterday during a media briefing in Quezon City. The former Ilocos Sur governor will be fully funding the team’s airfare to compete at the FIRST LEGO League Open European Championship in Sofiko, Greece this May.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson has backed a team of young robotics engineers who will represent the Philippines at a global robotics contest in Sofiko, Greece next month.

Singson, at a media briefing in Quezon City yesterday, said that he has paid for the airfare of all eight student-members of the Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc., (DYCI) of Bocaue, Bulacan, who make up the DYCI Blue Ocean Philippine Robotics Team, who will represent the country in the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) Open European Championship to be held from May 2 to 5 in Sofiko.

The beneficiaries of the former governor’s support are DYCI team members Akisha Zyrille Halili, 11; Haven Audrey Mauricio, 10; Carl David Mendoza, 11; Tobias Dalistan, 15; Trinity Denise Bautista, 15; Leslie Guadalupe, 16; Jewelle Riyanne Rafa, 17 and Gabriel Luis Ortega, 17.

Singson said he was impressed with the skill of the young students and their robotic inventions and wanted to help them showcase their work on the international stage.

“They requested for funding in order to compete, otherwise, they would not be able to without airfare,” he said in Filipino. “I will sponsor their trip so I can help these students to showcase their work.”

Singson, who dropped out of the senatorial race in the coming May polls due to health reasons, said that while he had bowed out of the senatorial race, he was not backing out of public service.

He urged the young budding technologists to make the country proud and win the championship.

The DYCI Blue Ocean Philippine Robotics Team won the privilege of representing the country to the FLL Open European Championship when they won first place in the 14th FLL Philippines Challenge Division last Feb. 8.

The FLL program aims to provide preschool and school-aged children with an ideal introduction to research, engineering and programming and thus spark early interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) while simultaneously fostering teamwork and communication skills.

The program provides an annual challenge where participants explore topics such as recycling, energy, transportation and urban development through age-appropriate challenges.

