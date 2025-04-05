^

Headlines

Manila says arrest of Filipinos in China a retaliation for espionage cases

Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 4:45pm
Manila says arrest of Filipinos in China a retaliation for espionage cases
Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner (front R), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Jaime Santiago (front C) and undersecretary of the Department of Justice Raul Vasquez (front L) wait to start the presentation of five arrested alleged Chinese spies (back row) at a press conference at the NBI office in Manila on Jan. 30, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' National Security Council (NSC) has called the arrest of three Filipino nationals in China on espionage charges as apparent retaliation for recent legitimate arrests of Chinese agents in the Philippines.

In a statement released Saturday, NSC Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya expressed alarm over the detentions, saying the three individuals were "ordinary Filipino citizens with no military training" who had previously studied in China through government scholarships.

The NSC raised serious concerns about video evidence released by Chinese media supposedly showing confessions from the arrested Filipinos. According to Malaya, the edited footage "raises more questions than answers" and appears to be scripted.

"A portion of one of the Filipino's statements, while expressing regret, also notably portrayed China in a positive light," Malaya said.

"There was also mention of a 'Philippine Intelligence Agency' or 'Philippine Spy Intelligence Services,' which is a non-existing government agency. The 'confessions' appear to be scripted, strongly suggesting that they were not made freely," he added.

Scholars, not spies. The three detained individuals were former recipients of the Hainan Government Scholarship Program established under a sisterhood agreement between China's Hainan province and the Philippines' Palawan province.

The program provided scholarships for 50 students from Palawan to study at Hainan National University.

"They are law-abiding citizens with no criminal records and were vetted and screened by the Chinese government prior to their arrival there," Malaya said. "They merely went to China at the invitation of the Chinese government to study."

Retaliatory measure. The NSC explicitly linked the arrests to recent security operations in the Philippines.

"Given the limited information released by Chinese media, the arrests can be seen as a retaliation for the series of legitimate arrests of Chinese agents and accomplices by Philippine law enforcement and counter-intelligence agencies in recent months," Malaya said.

The statement did not provide specific details about the recent arrests of Chinese nationals in the Philippines that might have prompted this alleged retaliation.

The Philippine government has pledged to prioritize the safety and well-being of its detained citizens, with Malaya stating they will coordinate closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Beijing.

"We urge the Chinese government to respect their rights and afford them every opportunity to clear their names in the same way that the rights of Chinese nationals are respected here in the Philippines," the NSC statement read.

The council has also called on Filipinos to "remain vigilant and discerning" and to "stand united in our commitment to truth, justice, and adherence to international law while prioritizing the well-being of our citizens abroad." — with reports from Cristina Chi

ESPIONAGE

PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House leader calls out irony as Bato pushes for Cabinet execs subpoena after skipping drug war probe

House leader calls out irony as Bato pushes for Cabinet execs subpoena after skipping drug war probe

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
It seems ironic that Sen. Bato dela Rosa is pushing to subpoena the Cabinet executives to attend the Senate probe into Duterte's...
Headlines
fbtw
3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

3rd hearing on Duterte arrest set; Palace maintains executive privilege

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate investigation into the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte continues to broaden, as Sen. Imee Marcos sets...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

Anti-road rage bills get fresh push in House after Antipolo shooting episode

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A road rage altercation turned fatal after a shooting incident claimed the life of one of four victims in Antipolo City, prompting...
Headlines
fbtw
Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

Government to continue aid for OFWs detained in Qatar

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The government will continue to provide assistance to the 17 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Qatar who were detained because...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

Senate panel subpoenas Cabinet execs who snubbed Imee probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Executive officials snubbed yesterday the invitation of the Senate foreign relations committee investigating the arrest of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Poll body starts deploying counting machines

Poll body starts deploying counting machines

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday started the deployment of automated counting machines (ACMs) to be used in...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA bans vlogging of operations

MMDA bans vlogging of operations

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Following a viral video that landed a ranking official in trouble, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe on non-compliance with rice, pork MSRP pushed

Probe on non-compliance with rice, pork MSRP pushed

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday called for an investigation into reports of stakeholders’ failure to comply with the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos leads kickoff celebration of Filipino Food Month

President Marcos leads kickoff celebration of Filipino Food Month

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
President Marcos led yesterday the kickoff celebration of Filipino Food Month, emphasizing the role of local cuisine in promoting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with