Philippines to establish first onion research center

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Philippines to establish first onion research center
Undated photo shows a box of red onions.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced the establishment of the Philippines’ first Onion Research and Extension Center, a move to improve the country’s onion industry.

The initiative is part of the efforts of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to enhance farm productivity, with the center focusing on the development of new technologies and practices to boost onion production.

The center will be located in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, which is the country’s leading onion producer.

Along with the research center, Tiu Laurel said the DA also plans to implement global best practices, especially those from China, to enhance local farming methods.

Additionally, he committed to increasing the funding for pheromone lures, dedicating up to P5 million to aid in the fight against armyworms, a major pest impacting onion crops.

“Our goal is clear: make the Philippines self-sufficient in onion production, eliminate the need for imports and increase the income of local farmers,” said Tiu Laurel during the Sibuyas Festival.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, approximately 12,726.11 hectares in Central Luzon were planted with onions in 2024, yielding 158,088.41 metric tons (MT) of onion, which accounted for nearly 60 percent of the national output.

Bongabon alone produced about 15 percent of the country’s total onion harvest.

Eduardo Lapuz, director of the DA’s Central Luzon Field Office, explained that the new center will focus on addressing challenges such as pest and disease control, improving seed quality and increasing farm yields.

Despite the increase in onion production in recent years, with a 4.48 percent growth in 2024, the country’s total output still fell short of the projected demand of 270,000 MT.

In 2022, onion production reached 241,033.09 MT, a 10.54 percent increase from 2021.

Onion prices peaked at P700 per kilogram during this period, severely impacting consumers and producers alike.

Tiu Laurel expressed confidence that the ongoing efforts to improve onion production would meet domestic demand and stabilize prices.

