DOT: New direct flights from Canada expected to boost Philippines tourism

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the launch of direct Air Canada flights between Vancouver and Manila, the Department of Tourism (DOT) anticipates more Canadians will be able to visit the country for business and leisure.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, Canadian Ambassador David Hartman and Air Canada managing director Rocky Lo welcomed the inaugural flight of the flag carrier that came from Vancouver and touched down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on April 3.

The direct flight between Vancouver and Manila could last from 12 to 14 hours and will be held thrice a week, the DOT said in a press release.

It could bring in a total of 57,216 flight seats in a year or an average of 4,768 seats per month, DOT noted.

“The launch of this nonstop flight will significantly boost leisure and business tourism, further contributing directly to our local economies and enhancing the livelihood of our communities,” according to Frasco.

She added, “It provides Filipino-Canadians easier access to their homeland and, at the same time, presents Canadians with enormous opportunities to explore our country’s natural wonders, our rich biodiversity, our vibrant culture and our proud heritage.”

Lo said the direct flights between Manila and Vancouver would be beneficial for Filipino students enrolled in schools in Canada, pointing out that “Filipino students represent the third largest overseas student population in Canada.”

Canada was the sixth top source of tourists for the Philippines for 2024 at 223,944, according to data from the DOT.

The country ranked fifth in tourist arrivals with 77,390 Canadian travelers visiting the Philippines from January to March 2025, higher by 14.42 percent compared to the 67,634 guests from the same period last year.

