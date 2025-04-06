Marcos denies funds of PhilHealth already depleted

Individuals continue to avail services as face-to-face operations and transactions continue at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in Quezon City on September 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday denied that the funds of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) were already depleted with the transfer of P89.9 billion in unused funds to the national treasury.

“Many are worried that PhilHealth has no more funding to help the sick, that’s not true. As you can see, since last year, the services and insurance being paid by PhilHealth have increased instead of going down,” Marcos said during his speech at the Trabaho at Serbisyong Pangkalusugan sa Bagong Pilipinas job fair in Antipolo City.

Acting on several petitions, the Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order in October on the transfer in stages of P89.9 billion in “idle” PhilHealth funds to the national treasury.

“These (services of PhilHealth) are very important, especially to our workers who do not only lose their income (if they get sick). Taking medication is also expensive,” Marcos said.

Marcos added that PhilHealth was included in the services that can be availed of during the Trabaho and Serbisyong Pangkalusugan sa Bagong Pilipinas.

“PhilHealth is here to accept all your information and be included in the data center and for them to issue PhilHealth ID. Those who want to have consultations and in need of medicines, can get assistance,” Marcos added.

Marcos inspected the medical mission of the Department of Health during the government-led job fair, where he witnessed the turnover of various anti-dengue commodities and observed the medical services being provided such as screening laboratories, X-rays, electrocardiograms, vaccination for pneumonia, medical consultations and provision of medicines.

He also toured the job fair organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

During the event, DOLE distributed various Integrated Livelihood Program packages to several beneficiaries and conducted an orientation for another set of recipients under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program.

Likewise, the DSWD distributed financial aid to AICS beneficiaries who are also graduating from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.