Siaâ€™s fate up to Pasig voters â€“ DSWD chief

Sia’s fate up to Pasig voters – DSWD chief

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2025 | 12:00am
Pasig congressional bet Christian Sia holds a press conference yesterday apologizing for the lewd ‘joke’ he uttered about single parents during one of his campaign sorties.
EJ Macababbad

MANILA, Philippines — Following congressional candidate Christian Sia’s apology over lewd remarks against single mothers, it is now up to Pasig voters on May 12 to determine whether he is forgiven or not, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it will strengthen its policies to curb gender-based harassment during campaign sorties.

Gatchalian was among the government officials who called out Sia for his “offensive” joke.

“The best ones to judge this issue are the Pasigueños. Let them decide in a couple of weeks,” he said at the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

Gatchalian also said they are willing to assist solo parents who felt slighted by Sia’s joke in filing complaints against the congressional aspirant.

“No person, whoever, candidate or non-canddiate, has the right to make a joke about the sufferings of their fellowmen, especially when that person belongs to the vulnerable sector, those persons with disabilities, solo parents and elderly,” Gatchalian said in a separate interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.

According to Comelec Chairman George Garcia, there is a need to reinforce the Commission’s guidelines promoting respect for the different sectors, which political bets should observe, especially during the campaign period.

“I will sponsor next week a resolution for en banc consideration declaring campaign rallies, caucuses, polling places, precincts and canvassing centers and online election platforms as safe spaces,” Garcia said in a short statement yesterday.

“Sexist remarks and gender discrimination has no place in a civilized society, more so in a political campaign,” Garcia stressed, adding that they will not stop issuing show cause orders until somebody is punished.

Aside from Sia, another candidate monitored by Comelec was Peter Unabia, who is running for reelection as Misamis Oriental governor under Lakas-CMD.

At a campaign event, Unabia said the capitol’s nursing scholarship is exclusive for female nursing students who must be good-looking.

Unabia said that ugly nurses who will attend to sick male patients will only worsen the latter’s condition.

Vico unfazed

Meanwhile, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto shrugged off claims that his camp circulated Sia’s now-viral video.

“The people know what the truth is,” Sotto said in Filipino on Saturday while conducting a house-to-house campaign.

“Many are mentioning my name, but it doesn’t really matter,” he added.

Pasig became the center of attention last week after Sia joked at a campaign sortie on Wednesday that female solo parents who are lonely and still menstruating may sleep with him.

Sia is running under the “Team Kaya This” slate headed by businesswoman Sara Discaya, which is challenging Sotto’s regime in the city.

Over 460,000 voters will decide the fate of the city on May 12.

Sia was repentant when he faced reporters on Friday, saying he wouldn’t mock the plight of solo parents because his sibling and grandmother are part of that sector.

However, the press release from his camp that day struck a different tone.

Sia accused Sotto of exploiting the issue to deflect attention from the problems facing Pasig under his leadership.

The former Pasig councilor also alleged that three of Sotto’s allies were involved in a “sex video” with a prostitute – evidence that the mayor is morally compromised.

Sia insisted that the release was intended solely for election purposes, while the press conference served as an avenue to air his regrets over the joke.

Before the presser, the congressional bet accused the uploader of the video of not capturing the crowd’s reaction, claiming they were laughing.

In Sotto’s slate, only Pasig councilor Angelu de Leon spoke out, condemning Sia’s joke as “an insult not only to women but to society.”

Down with sexism

The Philippine Commission on Women on Saturday reminded candidates to elevate the level of discourse and avoid hyping their supporters with sexist humor or harmful stereotypes.

“Campaigns should serve as a venue for meaningful discussions on policies and issues that directly impact the lives of Filipinos, not as a stage for inappropriate jokes at the expense of marginalized groups,” the PCW said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Human Rights confirmed that Sia’s remarks constitute a violation of the Magna Carta of Women and has urged the Comelec to “take swift and appropriate action in investigating these cases.”

“In this light, the CHR reiterates its call against practices that demean, objectify or use women and their bodies as objects of entertainment or tools for political mudslinging during campaign activities,” it said in a statement. — Rhodina Villanueva, EJ Macababbad, Jose Rodel Clapano, Janvic Mateo

CHRISTIAN SIA
