^

Headlines

Pope Francis appoints Cardinal David as Curia member

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 11:01am
Pope Francis appoints Cardinal David as Curia member
Pope Francis places the biretta upon the head of newly-appointed Filipino cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David during an Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of new cardinals, at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on Sunday, Dec, 7, 2024.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David was appointed by Pope Francis as a member of the Roman Curia.

In a bulletin dated Jan. 11, 2025, the Holy See announced that the Kalookan bishop was appointed in the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, one of the oldest departments of the Pope’s cabinet. 

“Let us continue to pray for Cardinal Ambo as he takes on this new important role in the universal Church,” the Diocese of Kalookan said in a Facebook post. 

Along with David, the following cardinals are included:

  • Jaime Spengler, O.F.M - Archbishop of Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Ignace Bessi Dogbo - Archbishop of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire
  • Roberto Repole - Archbishop of Turin and Bishop of Susa, Italy

According to the Vatican, the primary role of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is to safeguard Catholic doctrine, and it also serves as a tribunal for certain offenses against the faith.

The dicastery’s current prefect is Argentinian Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández.

David was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in October 2024, making him the 10th Filipino cardinal.

BISHOP PABLO VIRGILIO DAVID

PABLO VIRGILIO DAVID

POPE FRANCIS

VATICAN CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

1 day ago
The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) has announced its lineup of 44 free online courses for 2025, covering...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospitals confirm 18% hike in health care costs

Hospitals confirm 18% hike in health care costs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Filipinos may have to pay at least 18 percent more for hospitalization – possibly by the beginning of the second quarter...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH debunks viral post on HIV-contaminated blood sugar tests

DOH debunks viral post on HIV-contaminated blood sugar tests

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Department of Health has dismissed a viral social media post claiming that individuals posing as medical faculty are conducting...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PhilRice execs acquitted of P15 million graft raps

Ex-PhilRice execs acquitted of P15 million graft raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted six former officials of the Philippine Rice Research Institute of graft charges in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Unified PWD ID system sought

Unified PWD ID system sought

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The National Council on Disability Affairs is eyeing to implement a unified identification system for people with disabilities...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit

2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit

12 hours ago
The last two years saw average global temperatures exceed a critical warming limit for the first time, Europe’s climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Citizens&rsquo; groups to take budget concerns to SC

Citizens’ groups to take budget concerns to SC

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Several citizens’ groups will proceed with the filing of a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality...
Headlines
fbtw
Quinta comm to probe chicken, pork, vegetable cartels

Quinta comm to probe chicken, pork, vegetable cartels

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The quinta committee of the House of Representatives will investigate the cartels on pork, chicken and vegetable once Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Road mishaps claim 35 lives daily

Road mishaps claim 35 lives daily

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
BHW party-list Rep. Angelica Natasha Co said over the weekend that 35 people died per day, or 12,690 died yearly, due to road...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No chance of subsidy to SSS under 2025 budget&rsquo;

‘No chance of subsidy to SSS under 2025 budget’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The national government should not subsidize the one percentage point increase in the monthly contribution of members of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with