Pope Francis appoints Cardinal David as Curia member

Pope Francis places the biretta upon the head of newly-appointed Filipino cardinal Pablo Virgilio Siongco David during an Ordinary Public Consistory for the creation of new cardinals, at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, on Sunday, Dec, 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David was appointed by Pope Francis as a member of the Roman Curia.

In a bulletin dated Jan. 11, 2025, the Holy See announced that the Kalookan bishop was appointed in the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, one of the oldest departments of the Pope’s cabinet.

“Let us continue to pray for Cardinal Ambo as he takes on this new important role in the universal Church,” the Diocese of Kalookan said in a Facebook post.

Along with David, the following cardinals are included:

Jaime Spengler, O.F.M - Archbishop of Porto Alegre, Brazil

Ignace Bessi Dogbo - Archbishop of Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

Roberto Repole - Archbishop of Turin and Bishop of Susa, Italy

According to the Vatican, the primary role of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is to safeguard Catholic doctrine, and it also serves as a tribunal for certain offenses against the faith.

The dicastery’s current prefect is Argentinian Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández.

David was named a cardinal by Pope Francis in October 2024, making him the 10th Filipino cardinal.