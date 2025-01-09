Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain â€˜deeper bondâ€™ with God

Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain ‘deeper bond’ with God

Devotees of the Black Nazarene jostle around, trying to kiss and rub their towels druing the procession in Manila last year.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other high officials wished devotees of the Feast of the Black Nazarene a reflective occasion, hoping they would forge a deeper relationship with God.

As millions of people flock to the streets of the nation’s capital for the traslacion, Marcos said he hoped that it would help harness a sense of harmony.

The traslacion commemorates the historic transfer of the Black Nazarene image from its old home in Intramuros, Manila, to the Minor Basilica of the Nazarene, or Quiapo Church. It is held annually on January 9.

“The colossal gathering of Filipinos in the streets of Manila is a testament to our people’s solidarity and camaraderie. Let us remember that we are called to hurdle the challenges that test our resolve with faith and grace as well as to reach out to those around us who need our kindness and empathy,” Marcos said in his message on January 9.

Marcos said that the image of Christ with his cross should remind people of the sacrifice that Jesus made.

“May this day fortify in every devotee who joins the procession—whether in person or in spirit— a deeper bond with the Almighty and a higher purpose in serving others,” he said.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez wished for devotees to remain safe as the day’s procession takes place.

“Ang taunang Traslacion ay nagpapaalala sa atin ng kahalagahan ng pananalig at pagkakaisa bilang isang sambayanan. Ang debosyon na ito ay sumasalamin sa tibay at tapang ng ating pananampalataya,” Romualdez said.

(The yearly Traslacion reminds us how important our faith and unity is as a nation. This devotion mirrors the strength and fortitude of our faith.)

Romualdez praised the time and effort that devotees offered for the festivities.

“The perseverance and dedication of our devotees remind us of the power of faith in overcoming life’s challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte evoked the image of walking together with God.

“Let us all continue to pray for healing, wisdom, and guidance as we renew our faith in prayer and contemplation of our mission as God’s children. Let us also continue to pray for our nation and for our fellow Filipinos, especially those who are in need, the sick, and the dying,” she said.

Duterte also said that people are called to show humility, kindness and mercy “to everyone in need, even to those who persecute us.”

The vice president has recently cried foul on the alleged political persecution that she has been facing in the government. She is currently under investigation for the death threats she publicly made against Marcos.

Last year’s procession drew a whopping crowd of 6.5 million people. Traslacion is one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the country.