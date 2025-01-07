^

Headlines

Immigration to probe Edgar Matobato's exit from Philippines under different name

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 7, 2025 | 5:10pm
Immigration to probe Edgar Matobato's exit from Philippines under different name
After testifying against President Duterte, self-confessed Davao death squad (DDS) member Edgar Matobato will be the one to get charged with kidnapping, murder and perjury.
Senate PRIB / Albert Calvelo

MANILA, Philippines — Self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato, who has testified against former President Rodrigo Duterte has left the country.

The New York Times story reported on January 5 that Edgar Matobato obtained a new passport and identity, along with a new job description, as he left the Philippines

“Mr. Matobato had managed to obtain a new identity with a new passport and a new job description: gardener. He practiced saying his new name, first, middle and last, but the syllables came out funny, with a question mark hanging over them. His thick hair had been shaved, and he wore large glasses and a gray goatee,” the New York Times story read. 

The Department of Justice, however, has yet to confirm Matobato’s exit from the country. 

In a message to the STAR, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that the bureau will probe the information about Matobato, as he used a “new identity.”

“We will be conducting an investigation into the information stated in the article,” Sandoval said. 

Matobato is a self-confessed member of the Davao Death Squad, the group that allegedly carried out extra-judicial killings in Davao City during the tenure of Duterte, former president and former Davao mayor.  — with reports from the STAR/ Daphne Galvez. 

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DAVAO DEATH SQUAD

DDS

EDGAR MATOBATO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Davao death squad hitman leaves Philippines using fake identity

Davao death squad hitman leaves Philippines using fake identity

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
After a decade in hiding, self-confessed hitman and member of the infamous Davao Death Squad Edgar Matobato was able to leave...
Headlines
fbtw
Mall bettor wins P314 million lotto jackpot

Mall bettor wins P314 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
A lone bettor in Mandaluyong won the P314.5-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot at the lotto draws on Sunday night.
Headlines
fbtw
AFP Modernization: P40 billion of P75 billion in standby funds

AFP Modernization: P40 billion of P75 billion in standby funds

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
The Armed Forces can only tap P35 billion or less than half of its P75 billion modernization budget for 2025, as...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Philippine-occupied features in Spratlys to get P3 billion in airport, ports

2 Philippine-occupied features in Spratlys to get P3 billion in airport, ports

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The government has earmarked P300 million for a sheltered port on Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.
Headlines
fbtw
No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

No rift in security sector after NSC reorganization, says Malaya

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The country’s security sector remains intact following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to reorganize...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PAGASA sees cooler weather this month

PAGASA sees cooler weather this month

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Expect cooler weather in the country this January as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Gun ban starts January 12 as campaign period begins

Gun ban starts January 12 as campaign period begins

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
A nationwide gun ban, coinciding with the start of the official campaign period for the May 2025 midterm elections, will take...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines health care costs to rise 18% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Medical costs in the Philippines are expected to post a double-digit increase this year, the second highest in the Asia-Pacific, according to a survey conducted by global advisory, broking and solutions company...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines fishers urged: Ignore China &lsquo;monster&rsquo;

Philippines fishers urged: Ignore China ‘monster’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Filipino fishermen should continue their activities in the country’s exclusive economic zone as Philippine naval and...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to impose &lsquo;maximum SRP&rsquo; on imported rice

DA to impose ‘maximum SRP’ on imported rice

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will implement a maximum suggested retail price on imported rice, Agriculture Secretary Francisco...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with