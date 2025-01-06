UAE pardons 220 detained Filipinos

President Marcos meets with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

MANILA, Philippines — The United Arab Emirates has pardoned 220 Filipino detainees as part of the Gulf state's 53rd National Day celebrations, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday, January 6.

"A total of 220 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates were pardoned on the occasion of UAE's 53rd National Day, following representations made by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. with his UAE counterpart," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said in a statement.

The pardons, first announced on Dec. 26, 2024, were "granted in view of the distinguished friendship between the two countries," Lazaro said. This came after Marcos' meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan last November.

These Filipinos were detained in UAE for "various offenses," according to the DFA.

In a statement, Marcos highlighted that this recent pardon, along with the previous release of 143 Filipinos during last year's Eid al-Adha in June, demonstrates the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whom I also had the honor to meet, for this compassionate gesture," Marcos added.

Lazaro said the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi are currently processing the documentary and administrative requirements for the immediate return of the pardoned Filipino nationals to the country.

The UAE is home to more than 650,000 Filipino workers, making them one of the largest communities of foreign nationals in the Gulf state.