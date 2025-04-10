Top anti-kidnapping cop axed following series of abductions

In this December 2023 photo, Police Colonel Elmer Ragay presides over a meeting of the Police Regional Office of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that Police Brigadier General Elmer Ragay has been removed from his post as chief of the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said on Thursday, April 10, that PNP chief Rommel Marbil was "unsatisfied" with Ragay's performance as the anti-kidnapping group director.

“We would like to confirm na-relieved po as Director AKG si General Elmer Ragay,” the PNP spokesperson said in an interview with reporters.

Police Colonel David Poklay, previously the deputy director for operations of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, has taken over Ragay’s position, according to Fajardo.

The sacking of Ragay came after the death of Chinese businessman Anson Que, who, according to Fajardo, was found dead on Wednesday, April 9.

However, the relief of Ragay from his post is not solely due to Que’s death, according to the PNP spokesperson.

“Not only about this case, on the way they handled this case, but also in previous cases,” Fajardo said.

In February, Ragay was also administratively removed from his position over issues linked to a rescue operation involving a kidnapped Chinese minor.

However, his removal from his post was nullified due to the Commission on Election’s regulation on appointing officials during an election period.