^

Headlines

Top anti-kidnapping cop axed following series of abductions

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 5:38pm
Top anti-kidnapping cop axed following series of abductions
In this December 2023 photo, Police Colonel Elmer Ragay presides over a meeting of the Police Regional Office of the Cordillera Administrative Region.
PNP Regional Office CAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that Police Brigadier General Elmer Ragay has been removed from his post as chief of the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said on Thursday, April 10, that PNP chief Rommel Marbil was "unsatisfied" with Ragay's performance as the anti-kidnapping group director.

“We would like to confirm na-relieved po as Director AKG si General Elmer Ragay,” the PNP spokesperson said in an interview with reporters.

Police Colonel David Poklay, previously the deputy director for operations of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, has taken over Ragay’s position, according to Fajardo. 

The sacking of Ragay came after the death of Chinese businessman Anson Que, who, according to Fajardo, was found dead on Wednesday, April 9.

RELATED: Kidnapped trader, driver found dead

However, the relief of Ragay from his post is not solely due to Que’s death, according to the PNP spokesperson.

“Not only about this case, on the way they handled this case, but also in previous cases,” Fajardo said. 

In February, Ragay was also administratively removed from his position over issues linked to a rescue operation involving a kidnapped Chinese minor.

However, his removal from his post was nullified due to the Commission on Election’s regulation on appointing officials during an election period.

ANTI-KIDNAPPING GROUP

ELMER RAGAY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

ROMMEL MARBIL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Kidnapped trader, driver found dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A businessman and his driver who were kidnapped on March 29 were found dead in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday, reportedly despite the payment of ransom.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The defense counsel of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to limit...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

Duterte’s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The new lawyer who was confirmed to have joined the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte is expected to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has asked lawyer and senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino to explain why he should not face administrative action...
Headlines
fbtw
Seventh undisturbed resupply mission to Ayungin completed on Day of Valor

Seventh undisturbed resupply mission to Ayungin completed on Day of Valor

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
On a day meant to honor Filipino soldiers' courage, Philippine troops carried out an undisturbed resupply mission to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers

Bullying? Boying Remulla accuses Senate of fishing for answers

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Department of Justice Secretary Boying Remulla on Thursday, April 10, accused senators of bullying and fishing for specific...
Headlines
fbtw
CSC urged to reconsider 'restrictive' rule on state workers liking online political posts

CSC urged to reconsider 'restrictive' rule on state workers liking online political posts

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
House lawmakers raised the alarm over the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) memo warning government employees against...
Headlines
fbtw
ASEAN says it won't impose retaliatory measures on US goods

ASEAN says it won't impose retaliatory measures on US goods

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
Economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have vowed not to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration to deploy over 40 officers to airports for Holy Week

Immigration to deploy over 40 officers to airports for Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said that over 40 additional immigration officers will be deployed to the Philippines’ international...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with