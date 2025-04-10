^

Philippine weaving traditions meet AI technology at World Expo 2025

Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 6:53pm
Themed “Nature, Culture, and Community: Woven Together for a Better Future,” the Philippine Pavilion displayed for World Expo 2025 is a "multisensory experience that blends heritage and innovation," according to the Philippines' tourism promotions board.
Tourism Promotions Board / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Traditional Filipino weaving techniques met interactive technology at the Philippine Pavilion in World Expo 2025 Osaka — creating a multisensory experience that reimagines Philippine heritage for a digital world.

The pavilion — which members of the international and Philippine press were given an early glimpse of on Wednesday, April 9 — features over 200 handwoven panels created by artisans from the country's 18 regions, alongside digital installations, under the theme "Nature, Culture, and Community: Woven Together for a Better Future." 

Designed by Carlo Calma Consultancy, the pavilion is constructed using over 1,000 rattan threads. 

An AI-powered installation called "Dancing with Nature" responds to visitors' movements, creating interactive displays of Philippine biodiversity. The pavilion's exterior serves as what the Philippines' tourism promotions board calls a "first-ever live performance façade" for cultural presentations.

"Every woven panel, every performance, and every flavor is part of the continuing narrative of the Filipino people," said Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles, the chief operating officer of the country's tourism promotions board. 

"In a world driven by innovation, we’re here to show that tradition still matters—that human connection and cultural memory can shape a more inclusive, meaningful future," Nograles said in a statement.

Members of the media are treated to a preview of the Philippine pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Japan.
Tourism Promotions Board

According to a statement by the tourism promotions board, visitors of the pavilion can explore themed zones in the Philippine pavilion, such as the Habi Gift Shop for artisanal crafts, a Hilot Wellness Space demonstrating traditional wellness practices, and a Hain Takeout Counter with Filipino dishes such as Adobong Manok sa Gata and Halo-Halo.

The pavilion also introduces Kokoro-chan, a mascot based on the Philippine tarsier, developed with the Tarsier Foundation to highlight local conservation efforts of one of the world's most endangered primates. 

Daily performances at the pavilion are set to showcase traditional Filipino dances and theatrical presentations coordinated by the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Members of the media are treated to a preview of the Philippine pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Japan.
Tourism Promotions Board

After the event ends, the woven artworks and key features of the pavilion will be permanently displayed at the National Museum in the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano highlighted the pavilion's significance in strengthening bilateral relations between Manila and Tokyo. 

"The Pavilion is a showcase of our culture and a heartfelt expression of friendship, respect, and shared aspirations with our Japanese partners. We are proud to stand with Japan in advancing the goals of sustainability and innovation," she said.

Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco connected the pavilion to the government's broader tourism efforts, describing it as "our invitation for the world to connect with the heart and soul of the Filipino people and to discover the many reasons to Love the Philippines."

The Philippines also previously took part in World Expo 2020, which was held in Dubai. Originally scheduled for 2020, the event was delayed to October 2021 to March 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Expo 2025 Osaka opens to the public on April 13 and will run until October 13. 

— Cristina Chi

