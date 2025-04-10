^

Headlines

CSC urged to reconsider 'restrictive' rule on state workers liking online political posts

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 4:47pm
CSC urged to reconsider 'restrictive' rule on state workers liking online political posts
File photo of a person using a smartphone.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — House lawmakers raised the alarm over the Civil Service Commission’s (CSC) memo warning government employees against expressing political views on social media during the election period, urging that it be reconsidered.

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) argued on April 10 that the CSC’s ban on activities like liking or sharing posts related to candidates is “too restrictive and too punitive.”

“‘Yung simple like sa Facebook at mga (social media) account, that to me is overreaching. It’s too punitive. I hope that the Civil Service Commission would reconsider their policy on this,” he said at a press conference.

The memo in question is Memorandum Circular 3-2025, titled “Reminder Not to Engage in Partisan Political Activities During the Campaign Period of the 2025 Midterm Elections.”

What the memo says. It specifically states that “liking, commenting, sharing, reposting, or following a candidate’s or party’s account” are considered “partisan political activities” only if they are used to “solicit support for or against a candidate or party during the campaign period.”

It also outlines penalties, including suspension for a minimum of one month and one day to six months for the first offense, and dismissal from service for a second offense.

While Adiong agrees that government employees should not actively campaign for candidates, he said simply liking a post online should not automatically constitute endorsing or campaigning for a candidate or party.

“Para sa akin (For me), I hope that we can still maintain that our civil servants remain to be non-partisan and apolitical,” he said

He added that government employees are hired by the state, and their salaries and resources are primarily funded by taxpayers, which he believes are enough reasons why public servants should remain neutral. 

“But as simple liking, for a very simple reason that they like the messaging na hindi naman sila nang-eendorso o nang-ngangampanya sa kandidato is to me too restrictive and too punitive,” he stressed.

(But simply liking something, for the very simple reason that they like the message and are not endorsing or campaigning for a candidate, is to me too restrictive and too punitive.)

Violates free expression

However, for House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro (ACT Teachers’ Party-List), the threat of suspension for liking or sharing posts breaches the constitutional right to free expression and political participation of government employees. 

She said it “effectively silences nearly 2 million government workers and strips them of their fundamental right to engage in democratic discourse.”

Castro argued that such penalties “instill fear” and have a chilling effect, preventing government workers from engaging in “legitimate political discourse” even in their “personal capacity.”

She also questioned the CSC’s ability to monitor millions of government employees on social media, calling it a “logistical nightmare” that could lead to “selective prosecution and political harassment.”

“Kung hindi ito babawiin ng CSC, hinihikayat namin ang mga apektadong government employees na kumilos at maghain ng legal challenge sa korte. Hindi dapat payagan ang ganitong lantarang pag-atake sa ating demokratikong karapatan,” Castro added.

(If the CSC does not withdraw this, we urge affected government employees to take action and file a legal challenge in court. Such a blatant attack on our democratic rights should not be allowed.)

After public backlash, the CSC clarified on Thursday that government employees can like, share, comment on, or repost election-related content on social media. 

However, the caveat is they are not allowed to do so if it means gathering support for or against a candidate or party during the campaign period.

“The CSC emphasized the need for prudence in using social media to avoid engaging in partisan political activities,” it said in a statement. 

The election period runs until May 10, just two days before the polls open.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

COMELEC

CSC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Kidnapped trader, driver found dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A businessman and his driver who were kidnapped on March 29 were found dead in Rodriguez, Rizal yesterday, reportedly despite the payment of ransom.
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

Duterte defense counsel asks ICC to limit victim admissions, require IDs

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The defense counsel of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte has requested the International Criminal Court (ICC) to limit...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

Duterte’s new lawyer seen to focus on jurisdiction issue

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The new lawyer who was confirmed to have joined the defense team of former president Rodrigo Duterte is expected to focus...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

Supreme Court asks Lambino to explain spreading false information

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has asked lawyer and senatorial aspirant Raul Lambino to explain why he should not face administrative action...
Headlines
fbtw
Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?

Kidnapped Chinese businessman, driver found dead?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police are verifying if two men found dead yesterday in Rodriguez, Rizal are the Filipino-Chinese businessman and his driver...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya&rsquo;s construction firm

DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya’s construction firm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The 57-year-old woman with a disability was coerced into speaking against Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto in an interview held at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' GDP may dip 0.1% due to Trump&rsquo;s tariffs &mdash; gov&rsquo;t

Philippines' GDP may dip 0.1% due to Trump’s tariffs — gov’t

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The government’s economic team foresees that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against the Philippines can have...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines pushes for treaty on rights of older persons at UN Human Rights Council

Philippines pushes for treaty on rights of older persons at UN Human Rights Council

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
A Philippine-backed resolution that will initiate the drafting of the world's first binding treaty on elderly rights passed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with