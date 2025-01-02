Japan's lower travel advisory attests to Mindanao's improved safety, says DOT

MANILA, Philippines — Japan's decision to ease travel warnings in parts of Mindanao validates the government's efforts to promote the Philippines' southernmost island as a safe destination for international tourists, the Department of Tourism said Wednesday, January 1.

Ringing in the new year, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco called the downgrade in travel advisory levels "a significant move" that reflects Mindanao's improved security situation and marks an important step in the department's campaign to promote "lesser-known" destinations to tourists.

In an advisory that took effect December 19, the Japanese Foreign Ministry lowered its travel advisory from Level 2 to Level 1 across the entire Davao region, Misamis Oriental province, and Surigao City.

Meanwhile, the eastern part of Sarangani province was downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2. Most parts of the Bangsamoro region, including Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao, remain under Level 3, along with the Zamboanga Peninsula provinces and parts of Northern Mindanao.

Under Japan's system, Level 1 advises basic caution, Level 2 warns against non-essential travel, while Level 3 recommends against all travel.

“We are grateful to the Government of Japan for this downgrading of the travel advisory in parts of Mindanao. This is a significant move that attests to the improved safety and security in the region as an aim to bolster tourism not only in the usual destinations but most importantly, in the emerging and lesser-known ones," Frasco said in a statement.

The development comes after the DOT's first-ever Mindanao Tourism Convergence in Zamboanga City in 2023, where the department inked a pact with the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government "to promote the region as a peaceful and viable destination both for domestic and international travelers,” she said.

The tourism chief noted that the advisory change could further boost the Philippines' tourism recovery, with visitor receipts reaching an estimated P712 billion from January to mid-December 2024 — a 119% increase from pre-pandemic figures, based on DOT data.

Japan currently ranks as the Philippines' third-largest source of international tourists, with 378,935 visitors recorded as of December 28.

Frasco said the DOT is actively promoting Mindanao destinations to Japanese travelers, particularly highlighting Davao and Siargao Island for their culinary offerings, culture, beaches, and surfing destinations. "In Northern Mindanao, the Japanese are fond of golfing, swimming, and diving; some also do birdwatching," she added.

"With this move from Japan, we wish that other nations will follow suit as the Philippines offers so much more than our sun and beach destinations. The milestones we have achieved this year are a product of our hard work, and the arrivals of foreign guests mean jobs and livelihoods for our people," Frasco added.

The United States in 2024 lowered its travel advisory for Davao City and other areas in Mindanao from Level 3 to Level 2.