2025 budget includes 2nd round of government wage hikes

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2025 | 12:00am
2025 budget includes 2nd round of government wage hikes
Among the salient points of the Marcos-approved 2025 national outlay is a provision that includes the second round of salary standardization wage increases for the 1.8 million government personnel holding permanent positions, according to Tutor.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The 2025 national budget signed on Dec. 30 by President Marcos includes a salary hike for government workers, Bohol 3rd District Rep. Kristine Tutor said yesterday.

Among the salient points of the Marcos-approved 2025 national outlay is a provision that includes the second round of salary standardization wage increases for the 1.8 million government personnel holding permanent positions, according to Tutor.

Tutor, a member of the House committee on civil service and professional regulation and on tourism, said this year’s personnel services allocations total P1.757 trillion, or over 27 percent of the total expenditure program.

“The allocation increase amounts to over P273 billion, or a hike of over 18 percent,” she said.

Recommended
