National Museums now open daily starting 2025

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 5:39pm
National Museums now open daily starting 2025
The new National Museum of Natural History as seen from Waterfront Manila Pavilion.
STAR / Tanya Lara, File

MANILA, Philippines — National Museums all over the country will be open every day of the week starting in 2025.

The National Museum of the Philippines announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday, January 1, that the national museums in the Central Complex, along with its Regional Component Museums, will now be open to visitors on Mondays.

“Universal access has always been our priority. By opening our museums every day and maintaining free admission, we aim to make our programs and services even more accessible to everybody,” the post read. 

Previously, the museums were only open from Tuesdays to Sundays, with visiting hours between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The national museums in Manila include:

  • National Museum of Fine Arts
  • National Museum of Anthropology
  • National Museum of Natural History
  • National Planetarium

These museums are situated within Rizal Park and housed in the Executive House Building, which includes the Old Congress Building, the Department of Finance Building, and the Department of Tourism Building. 

The Complex was established as the National Museum’s permanent and exclusive home through the National Museum Act of 1998.

Meanwhile, regional national museums can be found in Batanes, Cagayan, Ilocos, Cordillera, Kabayan, Rizal, Marinduque, Tabon Caves Complex, Bicol, Iloilo, Dumaguete, Bohol, Butuan, Zamboanga and Sulu. 

Admission to the national museums is free. 

