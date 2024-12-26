^

DOT to launch 'layover tours' for international tourists

Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 4:54pm
DOT to launch 'layover tours' for international tourists
This undated photo was taken at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism will soon introduce layover tours designed for international travelers with extended layovers in the Philippines, Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco announced.

The initiative aims to transform transit time into "meaningful" tourism experiences for passengers waiting for connecting flights, Frasco said during the department's year-end media briefing on December 17.

"Perfect for those with several hours to spare before their connecting flights, the Layover Tours promise to provide unforgettable moments that showcase the essence of the Philippines and leave a lasting impression," Frasco said.

The layover tours are part of DOT's broader efforts to diversify the Philippines' tourism offerings and improve their accessibility next year. It will be launched alongside other key initiatives including the establishment of Tourist First Aid Facilities, Tourist Courts, and Medical Concierge services at airports to improve safety and security for travelers. 

"Additionally, we will soon launch Hop-On-Hop-Off Layover Tours to make layovers more enjoyable and provide seamless access to our iconic attractions," Frasco said.

In her year-end report, Frasco said international visitor arrivals in the Philippines reached 5.6 million as of December 17. The tourism sector also generated approximately P712 billion in revenue from January to December 15, representing a 119% recovery rate compared to 2019 or pre-pandemic figures.

The department recently launched other programs such as the Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tours in Metro Manila, with plans to expand these services nationwide. The department is also strengthening its Muslim-friendly tourism initiatives and has enhanced its digital presence through the Travel Philippines mobile app, which has garnered over 71,000 downloads since its launch. 

The DOT chief said they will also introduce new programs such as the Golf Experience, following the success of the Philippine Dive Experience program.

"As we move forward into 2025, we remain committed to creating innovative, sustainable tourism initiatives that attract global travelers and uplift local communities," Frasco said, adding that these new programs aim to showcase why "there's always more to love in the Philippines."

The specific launch date and details of the layover tours program have yet to be announced. — Cristina Chi

