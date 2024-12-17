^

Gov't urged to allow MJ Veloso to reunite with family at airport upon return

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 17, 2024 | 9:53pm
In this file photo, women's rights activists hold a candlelight vigil in Manila on Sept. 13, 2016.
AFP / Noel Celis, file

MANILA, Philippines — Several groups on Tuesday, December 17, urged the government to allow Mary Jane Veloso to reunite with her family upon her arrival at the airport.

Veloso is expected to return to the country in the early morning of December 18. Upon her arrival, she will be transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, where the Bureau of Corrections has stated that she will undergo a five-day quarantine before being allowed to meet her family.

However, according to Bayan Muna, transferring Veloso to the correctional institution without a proper family reunion would be an "unnecessary act of cruelty," as they argue she is not a criminal, but a victim of human trafficking.

"Her homecoming should not be treated as a prisoner transfer but as the return of a Filipino who has suffered enough. Bigyan naman natin ng pagkakataon ang pamilyang matagal nang naghihintay na mayakap ang kanilang mahal sa buhay (Let's give a chance to the family who has long been waiting to embrace their loved one)," former Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate said in a statement. 

"Walang mawawala sa administrasyong Marcos, Jr. kung igawad nila ang kahilingang ito ng pamilya," he added.
(The Marcos Jr. administration will lose nothing if they grant this family's request.)

Meanwhile, overseas workers group Migrante International also shared Bayan Muna’s sentiments, saying that Veloso’s return is a “culmination of years of struggle and hope for justice.”

“This is a crucial step in demonstrating compassion for Veloso’s plight and acknowledging her victimization that led to her imprisonment in the first place,” the group’s statement read. 

Veloso’s lawyer Edre Olalia said that their camp will continue to appeal to the government for Veloso’s family to meet her at the airport instead of at the correctional facility.

“We will continue to appeal to their good hearts -- consistent with Filipino culture, tradition & sensitivity and in the spirit of the season - to allow the family to meet her at the airport even privately for a short immediate reunion and quick hug at least,” Olalia said in a statement. 

“The Indonesians have treated her very well & compassionately…We can do no less,” he added.

Protocols

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that Veloso would be able to see her family, but not in the airport.

“I’m sure that the family will be able to see her, pero baka hindi sa airport, (but not in the airport)” he said.

De Vega cited the Department of Justice’s protocol for transferring prisoners as the reason a reunion at the airport cannot take place.

“Pag-transfer of person, kukunin agad sa airport,” he said. 

(When it comes to the transfer of a person, they will be picked up immediately at the airport.)

According to the Bureau of Corrections, Veloso would undergo quarantine for medical observation. 

The bureau said after the five-day quarantine, which is scheduled on December 24, Veloso’s family can visit her at the correctional facility.

