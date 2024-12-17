Comelec extends local source code review for 2025 polls until January

The Commission on Elections launches the review of the local source code for the 2025 polls at Makati City, Oct. 11, 2024.

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has extended until January 2025 the period when political parties and other qualified groups can review the software that will run the 2025 automated elections. The review was originally set to end this December.

COMELEC Chairman George Garcia approved the extension in a memorandum dated December 16, after the head of the review committee noted they needed more time to inspect the election software, also known as the local source code.

The review, which began in October, allows interested political parties and qualified organizations with technical expertise to examine two main systems: the software for local voting machines and the system for overseas voting. This software serves as the "brain" that will determine how voting machines count the ballots for next year's elections.

According to the memorandum, the extension was deemed necessary as "the source codes currently being reviewed are not yet the secured versions of the systems intended for the final trusted build."

Ester Villaflor-Roxas, project management office head for the 2025 elections, endorsed the extension request, noting that it would "allow for a more thorough review of the systems and source codes to be used during the 2025 NLE."

Philippine election laws require the poll body to make the software available for inspection and review by interested parties who meet the necessary technical qualifications.

Once the local review is complete, the findings will be submitted to international experts who will certify the entire election system before it can be used in the 2025 national and local elections.

At least 68.6 million voters registered for the 2025 national and local elections, including the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, based on the Comelec's records. — Cristina Chi