LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results

The facade of the Supreme Court of the Philippines on Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila, taken on Dec. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2024 Bar exams on Friday, December 13.

The results of the 2024 Bar examinations will be displayed on the Supreme Court’s LED screen in its courtyard on Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila.

Bar hopefuls and their supporters can also view the results through a livestream on the Supreme Court’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Supreme Court said its courtyard will be open to the public from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

