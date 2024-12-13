^

Headlines

LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 9:30am
LIVE updates: 2024 Bar exam results
The facade of the Supreme Court of the Philippines on Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila, taken on Dec. 13, 2024.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court is set to release the results of the 2024 Bar exams on Friday, December 13.

The results of the 2024 Bar examinations will be displayed on the Supreme Court’s LED screen in its courtyard on Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila.

Bar hopefuls and their supporters can also view the results through a livestream on the Supreme Court’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Supreme Court said its courtyard will be open to the public from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Here are the latest updates on the highly anticipated release of the 2024 Bar exam results. (Can't view the live updates. Click here.)

2024 BAR EXAMS

FACEBOOK

SUPREME COURT

YOUTUBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara mum on secret fund recipients

Sara mum on secret fund recipients

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte refused to give the House of Representatives any explanation regarding the identities of “Mary...
Headlines
fbtw
Unprogrammed funds: Koko seeks SC intervention

Unprogrammed funds: Koko seeks SC intervention

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is preparing to challenge before the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-city police chief cited in contempt, ordered detained

Ex-city police chief cited in contempt, ordered detained

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 18 hours ago
The House Quad Committee cited police colonel Hector Grijaldo in contempt for skipping the hearings for the fourth time on...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PDEA chief Villanueva cited in contempt by quad comm

Ex-PDEA chief Villanueva cited in contempt by quad comm

11 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives yesterday cited former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director general...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte won't explain why 'Piattos,' 'Chippy' received confidential funds
play

Sara Duterte won't explain why 'Piattos,' 'Chippy' received confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined Wednesday, December 11, to explain why her office's confidential fund receipts bore names...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nationwide crackdown set vs fake PWD IDs

Nationwide crackdown set vs fake PWD IDs

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will launch a nationwide crackdown on the sale and use of fake identification cards for persons...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro water rate hike gets MWSS nod

Metro water rate hike gets MWSS nod

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 11 hours ago
Households in the Greater Manila Area will face higher water bills starting next year after the Metropolitan Waterworks and...
Headlines
fbtw
It&rsquo;s final: 66 to vie for Senate in 2025

It’s final: 66 to vie for Senate in 2025

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The list has been finalized: 66 senatorial aspirants will compete for the 12 seats available in the May 2025 midterm polls,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. : Avoid provocative West Philippine Sea statements

Marcos Jr. : Avoid provocative West Philippine Sea statements

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Officials are under orders from President Marcos not to engage in acts or take positions that may escalate tensions in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with