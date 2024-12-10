Denmark to help train Filipino seafarers for 'green transition'

Filipino seafarers shows thumb up sign during the inaguarion of Seafarer center in Manila, 22 December 2006.

MANILA, Philippines — Denmark will help train Filipino seafarers for the shipping industry's transition to green technology, as both countries agreed to deepen maritime cooperation during their first ministerial-level meeting in 25 years.

The bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Monday, December 9, saw both diplomats agreeing to train Filipino seafarers aboard Danish ships ahead of the "decarbonization of the shipping industry," while opening opportunities for more Filipino healthcare workers in the Nordic country.

"On seafarers, I think we all recognize the leadership role of Denmark in the global maritime industry," Manalo said in a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart.

"We already discussed with the minister the possible reskilling and upskilling of Filipino seafarers on board Danish ships. And this would also focus in preparing them for decarbonization of the shipping industry," Manalo added.

The green transition in the shipping industry is the shift towards more sustainable practices to reduce pollution. For the Philippines, this means investing in cleaner technologies, upgrading ports, training the workforce, and implementing supportive policies.

Filipino seafarers will need to acquire new skills to operate these advanced vessels and systems to keep themselves competitive in the global maritime industry.

What went before. The Philippines' maritime industry authority and a Danish firm inked a memorandum of understanding in April that focuses on upskilling Filipino mariners to prepare them for the green transition in the maritime sector.

The memorandum — signed by the Philippines' Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and Danish firm Green Marine Copenhagen — includes training programs for Filipino seafarers alongside opportunities for research and development.

In December 2022, Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin expressed his support for the Philippines' plans to improve its training and education for seafarers to comply with international naval standards.

He added that Denmark was "very, very happy with Filipino maritime professionals" and that it would be a "great loss to the industry and the Philippines if that is not an option anymore."

The Philippines, which supplies a quarter of the world's seafarers, faced pressure from the European Commission in 2021 to improve its maritime training programs or risk losing EU recognition for Filipino seafarers' certificates.

In response, the Philippine government pledged reforms, leading the European Commission to extend its recognition of seafarers' certificates in 2023, which safeguarded the jobs of 50,000 Filipino seafarers on EU-flag vessels. The commission continues to recognize Filipino seafarers' certificates.

More Filipino nurses in Denmark

Beyond maritime cooperation, both countries are expanding ties in the healthcare sector amid Denmark's growing demand for medical professionals.

During Rasmussen's visit, the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers and the Danish Embassy in Manila are set to sign a joint declaration for the "education, training, and recruitment" of Filipino nurses and healthcare assistants to Denmark.

Manalo said the agreement would ensure "fair, ethical recruitment" and create an "orderly arrangement" for Filipino healthcare workers while meeting the needs of both countries.

The healthcare agreement will add to the memorandum of understanding signed between the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology and Denmark's foreign ministry on Monday on "technology cooperation," including cybersecurity and e-governance.

Both countries are also working to conclude agreements on defense, energy, and financial development cooperation.

"As I told him earlier today, Foreign Minister Rasmussen's visit brings our relations to a notch higher and a step further," Manalo said.

Rasmussen assured the Philippines his next visit would come sooner: "I can promise that we will revisit you earlier than that, so you don't have to wait 25 years before I'm back."