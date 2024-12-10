^

Headlines

Denmark to help train Filipino seafarers for 'green transition'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 3:51pm
Denmark to help train Filipino seafarers for 'green transition'
Filipino seafarers shows thumb up sign during the inaguarion of Seafarer center in Manila, 22 December 2006.
AFP / Joel Nito

MANILA, Philippines — Denmark will help train Filipino seafarers for the shipping industry's transition to green technology, as both countries agreed to deepen maritime cooperation during their first ministerial-level meeting in 25 years.

The bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Monday, December 9, saw both diplomats agreeing to train Filipino seafarers aboard Danish ships ahead of the "decarbonization of the shipping industry," while opening opportunities for more Filipino healthcare workers in the Nordic country.

"On seafarers, I think we all recognize the leadership role of Denmark in the global maritime industry," Manalo said in a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart.

"We already discussed with the minister the possible reskilling and upskilling of Filipino seafarers on board Danish ships. And this would also focus in preparing them for decarbonization of the shipping industry," Manalo added.

The green transition in the shipping industry is the shift towards more sustainable practices to reduce pollution. For the Philippines, this means investing in cleaner technologies, upgrading ports, training the workforce, and implementing supportive policies.

Filipino seafarers will need to acquire new skills to operate these advanced vessels and systems to keep themselves competitive in the global maritime industry.

RELATED: The barriers to Marcos' vision of upskilling seafarers for greener shipping

What went before. The Philippines' maritime industry authority and a Danish firm inked a memorandum of understanding in April that focuses on upskilling Filipino mariners to prepare them for the green transition in the maritime sector.

The memorandum — signed by the Philippines' Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and Danish firm Green Marine Copenhagen — includes training programs for Filipino seafarers alongside opportunities for research and development.

In December 2022, Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin expressed his support for the Philippines' plans to improve its training and education for seafarers to comply with international naval standards.

He added that Denmark was "very, very happy with Filipino maritime professionals" and that it would be a "great loss to the industry and the Philippines if that is not an option anymore."

The Philippines, which supplies a quarter of the world's seafarers, faced pressure from the European Commission in 2021 to improve its maritime training programs or risk losing EU recognition for Filipino seafarers' certificates.

In response, the Philippine government pledged reforms, leading the European Commission to extend its recognition of seafarers' certificates in 2023, which safeguarded the jobs of 50,000 Filipino seafarers on EU-flag vessels. The commission continues to recognize Filipino seafarers' certificates.

RELATED: Only 1 out of 5 graduate from maritime programs on time — CHED data

More Filipino nurses in Denmark

Beyond maritime cooperation, both countries are expanding ties in the healthcare sector amid Denmark's growing demand for medical professionals.

During Rasmussen's visit, the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers and the Danish Embassy in Manila are set to sign a joint declaration for the "education, training, and recruitment" of Filipino nurses and healthcare assistants to Denmark.

Manalo said the agreement would ensure "fair, ethical recruitment" and create an "orderly arrangement" for Filipino healthcare workers while meeting the needs of both countries.

The healthcare agreement will add to the memorandum of understanding signed between the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology and Denmark's foreign ministry on Monday on "technology cooperation," including cybersecurity and e-governance.

Both countries are also working to conclude agreements on defense, energy, and financial development cooperation.

"As I told him earlier today, Foreign Minister Rasmussen's visit brings our relations to a notch higher and a step further," Manalo said.

Rasmussen assured the Philippines his next visit would come sooner: "I can promise that we will revisit you earlier than that, so you don't have to wait 25 years before I'm back."

DENMARK

EUROPEAN COMMISSION

NURSES

SEAFARERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: Typhoon may develop between December 16 - 22

PAGASA: Typhoon may develop between December 16 - 22

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
A typhoon may develop in the Philippine area of responsibility between Dec. 16 to 22, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill targets troll farms, sets jail time for election disinformation

Bill targets troll farms, sets jail time for election disinformation

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Two House lawmakers introduced a bill to hold disinformation peddlers, specifically troll farms, vloggers, influencers and...
Headlines
fbtw
New law signed: Mental health services to be expanded in schools

New law signed: Mental health services to be expanded in schools

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday, December 9 a law that expands the pool of professionals that can provide...
Headlines
fbtw
BI foils another surrogacy trafficking attempt at NAIA

BI foils another surrogacy trafficking attempt at NAIA

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Immigration authorities prevented two Filipino women from being trafficked as surrogate mothers to Georgia — the latest...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero laughs off Senate coup rumors

Escudero laughs off Senate coup rumors

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero yesterday laughed off rumors of his possible ouster and a takeover by Sen. Cynthia Villar...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DTI flags vaping brand for 'misleading posts' of full compliance

DTI flags vaping brand for 'misleading posts' of full compliance

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) flagged a local vape brand on Tuesday, December 10, for falsely claiming full compliance...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines defends maritime laws, marks UNCLOS' 42nd year

Philippines defends maritime laws, marks UNCLOS' 42nd year

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The Philippines stood by its recently passed maritime laws Tuesday, December 10, and described them as part of its decades-long...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH cautions against excessive cholesterol, sodium, sugar

DOH cautions against excessive cholesterol, sodium, sugar

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health urged Filipinos to limit consumption of foods high in sodium, sugar and cholesterol during the holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA: 405 of 677 OVP fund recipients &lsquo;non-existent&rsquo;

PSA: 405 of 677 OVP fund recipients ‘non-existent’

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Out of the reported 677 recipients of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education,...
Headlines
fbtw
Cokaliong looks forward to more decades of sailing

Cokaliong looks forward to more decades of sailing

By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | 17 hours ago
Growing from a single vessel to 16 after 35 years, Cokaliong Shipping Lines Inc. continues its journey of sailing to various...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with