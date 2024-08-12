^

Only 1 out of 5 graduate from maritime programs on time — CHED data 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 12:33pm
MARINA Region 9, in coordination with examiners from MARINA Central Office, conducted written exams for maritime workers at Zamboanga City, July 2019.
Maritime Industry Authority

MANILA, Philippines — Only around one out of five students enrolled in the Philippines' maritime education programs have graduated on time, according to the Commission on Higher Education's latest data, with lack of training opportunities on ships cited as a main factor for the low completion rate.

Only around 19% of all those who enrolled in the country's two main maritime education programs in the school year 2018-2019 have graduated from the course as of 2022-2023, Jorel Ramirez, CHED's officer-in-charge for the division that handles maritime education, said during the House appropriations committee's deliberation of the proposed 2025 budget last week.

Ramirez said that out of the estimated 27,000 who enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation program in 2018, just 3,301 graduated four years later. 

Meanwhile, the Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering program only produced 2,948 graduates despite having 11,000 enrollees four years ago in 2018.

Both programs prepare students for careers as marine deck officers and marine engineers, respectively. The programs span four years, including three years of academics and a one-year shipboard training.

Rep. Ron Salo (Kabayan Partylist) expressed concern over the "low success rate" in maritime programs as this is already down from the low 33% reported last year. 

Asked to provide the success rate of the eight state universities and colleges (SUC) providing maritime education programs, Ramirez said in Filipino the commission had no data specific to public universities, saying: "but because we just have 8 SUCs [with maritime programs], it does not matter that much."

Salo pressed CHED further, saying: "I really doubt that." 

"I'm asking because we know this is a relevant issue, especially for private maritime institutions. Even if we lump them together with SUCs, just 14% (sic) graduate from them," Salo said in Filipino. 

"Why is the percentage this low?" the lawmaker asked.

Ramirez explained that one of the reasons behind the low graduation rate is that the the Philippines does not have enough ships to provide maritime students with onboard training, and their numbers are still growing.

"We produce many (students), but we only have a limited number of ships in the country. This is the same case even internationally," Ramirez added.

The CHED official said that the commission cannot ascertain the exact number of maritime students whose studies were delayed due to the lack of slots for shipboard training.

"One of the reasons why we can't get the exact data for this, because some of those who take their shipboard training come back after a year, while others come back after three years," he added.

Salo said he hopes the low graduation rate can be addressed through the proposed Magna Carta for Seafarers law, which requires maritime education institutions to guarantee it has enough facilities "and mechanisms" to ensure all students can complete their shipboard training.

The Philippines is the biggest supplier of seafarers globally, with an estimated 600,000 Filipinos working in the maritime industry.

