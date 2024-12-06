^

Headlines

Zamboanga cops confirm death of kidnapped American

Roel PareÃ±o - The Philippine Star
December 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Zamboanga cops confirm death of kidnapped American
Photo from Facebook shows American vlogger Eastman Elliot, who was kidnapped in front of his house in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte last October.
STAR / File

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — American vlogger Elliot Onil Eastman was killed shortly after being kidnapped in Sibuco town, Zamboanga del Norte last October, police confirmed yesterday.

Lt. Col. Ramoncelio Sawan, acting Police Regional Office 9 spokesman, said the PRO 9 Critical Incident Management Task Group (CIMTG) obtained information in the course of its investigation that Eastman died “on the night of his abduction.”

The confirmation came a month and 18 days after the American was kidnapped by four men in front of his residence in Sitio Tungawan, Barangay Poblacion on Oct. 17.

Eastman, 26, was a native of Vermont, USA and settled in Sibuco after marrying a Muslim woman.

According to Sawan, a witness informed the CIMTG about the “untimely death of Eastman on the night of his abduction.”

The witness allegedly disclosed that Eastman was shot twice when he resisted his captors and died on the motorized banca while being transported away from Sibuco.

“Upon learning that Eastman died, his captors decided to throw his body overboard,” Sawan said in a statement.

Sawan said despite diligent search operations, the CIMTG failed to find the body of the kidnapped American, thus the delay in the confirmation of Eastman’s fate.

“On the other hand, there is no letup on our efforts to make the perpetrators accountable for their crimes,” Sawan said.

He added that a suspect was arrested on Nov. 18 while another voluntarily surrendered days later and helped authorities in tracing the remaining two kidnappers.

ELLIOT ONIL EASTMAN

USA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines to protest China's 'escalated' maritime aggression

Philippines to protest China's 'escalated' maritime aggression

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Philippines will file another diplomatic protest against China over its hostile maneuvers against Philippine fisheries...
Headlines
fbtw
Check all names in VP&rsquo;s receipts, PSA told

Check all names in VP’s receipts, PSA told

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority must verify the 4,500 acknowledgment receipts Vice President Sara Duterte submitted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan hold maritime dialogue ahead of historic trilateral talks with US

Philippines, Japan hold maritime dialogue ahead of historic trilateral talks with US

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippines and Japan have mapped out key areas of cooperation ahead of their historic trilateral maritime consultations...
Headlines
fbtw
Even at Christmas, Sara can&rsquo;t forgive enemies

Even at Christmas, Sara can’t forgive enemies

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Despite telling Filipinos that Christmas is a time for forgiveness, Vice President Sara Duterte said this would not be the...
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste OKs Philippines' request to extradite Arnie Teves

Timor-Leste OKs Philippines' request to extradite Arnie Teves

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Department of Justice on Thursday, December 5, said that the government of Timor-Leste has granted the Philippines’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippines protests China aggression vs BFAR vessel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines lodged yesterday a diplomatic protest against China over the latest aggressive acts of its naval and coast guard ships, which fired water cannons and rammed Philippine vessels in the vicinity of Panatag...
Headlines
fbtw

DepEd chief, Concepcion lead ‘Youthpreneur’ event

1 hour ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara thanked Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion for reaching out to the country’s youth via “Youthpreneur,” the non-profit’s school-based entrepreneurship mentoring...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP tags 37 election hotspots

PNP tags 37 election hotspots

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police has identified at least 37 election hotspots in the run-up to the 2025 midterm polls, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 7 million COVID-19 jabs expired due to oversupply

DOH: 7 million COVID-19 jabs expired due to oversupply

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Over seven million vials of COVID-19 vaccines in the country expired due to oversupply as there was low demand, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Demand for ham, lechon up &ndash; DA

Demand for ham, lechon up – DA

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The demand for lechon and ham has increased amid preparations for the holidays, according to the Department of Agricultu...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with