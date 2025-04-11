Marcos rejects Liduan Wangâ€™s bid for Philippine citizenship

^

Marcos rejects Liduan Wang’s bid for Philippine citizenship

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 10:57am
Chinese citizen Liduan Wang attends a hearing in the Senate as he applies for Filipino citizenship.
Avito Dalan / Philippine News Agency

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed the Philippine citizenship bid of Chinese national Liduan Wang, according to the Palace on Friday, April 11.

Wang's application for Filipino citizenship received final approval from the Senate in January, despite concerns raised by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

In a message to reporters, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed that Wang's citizenship application had been "vetoed by the president."

The Palace has yet to release a veto message on the matter. 

Wang has been accused of having ties to Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO), which Marcos banned in 2024. 

Hontiveros said that some of the red flags she identified with Wang were his failure to disclose his involvement in the 9 Dynasty junket group, which has connections to the illegal POGO hub Rivendell.

Wang was also accused of misrepresenting himself by using the name Mark Ong in the articles of incorporation of a karaoke establishment — one that allegedly catered exclusively to Chinese nationals. He was also accused of holding multiple tax identification numbers.

It was one of Marcos’ senatorial candidates in the 2025 elections, Sen. Francis Tolentino, who sponsored Wang’s citizenship bid in the Senate.

Tolentino defended Wang’s naturalization plea, saying that the necessary government agencies had already vetted the Chinese national.

