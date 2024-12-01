^

Intense rains expected over parts of Bicol

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Intense rains expected over parts of Bicol
In a forecast, PAGASA said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the shear line will bring around 100mm to 200mm of rain in some areas, including the provinces of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.
MANILA, Philippines — Heavy to intense rains are expected over parts of the Bicol Region due to two weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

In a forecast, PAGASA said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the shear line will bring around 100mm to 200mm of rain in some areas, including the provinces of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

The weather bureau warned that this may lead to severe flooding, especially in urbanized and low-lying or near-river areas, as well as landslides.

Moderate to heavy rains are also forecast over Aurora, Laguna, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate provinces.

According to weather forecasters, the shear line would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

The ITCZ, they added, is bringing scattered rains over Soccsksargen, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and Palawan.

The northeast monsoon is affecting many parts of Luzon and is forecast to bring rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora. Isolated light rains are also to be expected over Ilocos Region and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country may see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

