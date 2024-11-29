Marcos confirms asking House to cease impeachment efforts vs Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte lashes out at the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez during an early morning virtual press briefing on November 23, 2024.

Screenshot from the livestream of Harry Roque via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, November 29, confirmed that he asked lawmakers to stop any efforts to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, saying that this was not worth the time of Congress.

Marcos was asked about a circulating message that allegedly came from him, asking House leaders to stop any impeachment efforts.

The text, originally exposed by TV host Anthony Taberna, allegedly quoted the president as saying, "In the larger scheme of things, Sara is unimportant. So please do not file impeachment complaints."

Taberna did not disclose the recipient of the text.

The president, however, admitted the leaked text was true.

“That’s really my opinion, This is not important. This does not make any difference even in one single Filipino life, so why waste time with it?” Marcos said in an ambush interview in Quezon province.

Marcos further asked: What happens if an impeachment case is filed?

“It will tie down the House, it will tie down the Senate. It will just take up all their time and for what? For nothing, for nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I am concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” the president said.

As he was walking away, Marcos was asked if he had reached a point of no return with Duterte.

“Never say never,” Marcos said.

Rumors of an impeachment complaint against Duterte have been persistent. The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability has been investigating the Office of the Vice President for alleged misuse of P500 million worth of confidential funds, as well as P112.5 million in the Department of Education.

Over the course of the investigation, the panel has flagged several anomalous activities, including inconsistent acknowledgment receipts signed by a certain “Mary Grace Piattos”.

Duterte has refused to comment about who Piattos is, saying she has not seen any of the receipts.

During the House panel hearings, lawmakers also found out that millions worth of confidential funds were also withdrawn and stashed in duffel bags, according to Landbank representatives.

If suspicions of corruption are not enough, Duterte’s alleged bad behavior does not stop there.

The vice president made headlines across the globe when she bared plans to have President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez killed if she dies.

Duterte even made it clear that it was not a joke.

While she has backtracked on this threat, security and justice personnel are taking it seriously.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has already summoned Duterte to explain her remarks.

Duterte stands to benefit the most if Marcos dies. The NBI is currently tracking the contract killer whom the vice president claimed to have hired.

The Department of Justice said that it is not shying away from filing heavy cases against Duterte, which includes sedition.