Scam cities were also used for fake news campaigns, says Hontiveros

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 1:43pm
Sen. Risa Hontiveros leads the last Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality hearing on the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations on November 26, 2024.
Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Scam hubs were also used for disinformation campaigns, according to Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday, November 26. 

During the final Senate hearing on Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs), Hontiveros said she was able to receive information from She Zhijiang, the self-confessed Chinese spy detained in Thailand, saying that scam hubs had other uses. 

“Nagimbal din ako sa impormasyon, which confirms some of my earlier theories that scam cities are used to sow disinformation campaigns to influence hearts and minds. Mukhang hindi lang sugal, scam at trafficking ang pakay ng mga compound na ito, kundi fake news din,” Hontiveros said. 

(I was bothered by the information, which confirms some of my earlier theories that scam cities are used to sow disinformation campaigns to influence hearts and minds. It looks like it is not just gambling, scams and trafficking these compounds are after.) 

POGOs have often been caught as a facade for these scam hubs.

Hontiveros said she would not be surprised if disinformation campaigns against her and Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian originated from the scam hubs.

Philippine Navy Rear Admiral Rommel Jude Ong, who studied malign influence in the Philippines, was also present at the hearing.

His study presented the following finding: “POGOs represent a prime example of economic activities with criminal underpinnings, including collusion with local government officials. These operators have likely evolved into platforms for foreign influence, facilitating illegal activities while exerting subtle pressure on local politics.” 

Ong’s study cited the case of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo as an example of this. POGOs have allowed a basis to conduct influence operations. 

“While the CPP (Chinese Communist Party) does not uniformly endorse these operations, they can still be used to stir internal conflicts and exploit nationalistic sentiments, thereby maintaining a monopoly on power and limiting rival influences,” Ong’s research read further. 

POGOs have since been banned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. They are given until the end of 2024 to wind down operations.

While the government has doubled down on closing POGOs, the Congress is dealing with a legal reckoning as it drives to create more laws to safeguard against illegal offshore gambling hubs. 

