Filipino medical team helps over 260 patients in Myanmar post-quake

The Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team (PEMAT) provides consultations to patients in a fixed tent hospital near Bomingaung Temple in Bagan, Myanmar on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — During the first four days of its 18-day mission in Myanmar, the Philippine medical team assisted 268 patients, many of whom were affected by the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.

The Office of Civil Defense and Department of Health reported on Sunday, April 6, that the Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Team assisted 34 patients at local hospitals and treated 234 at the temporary medical facility or base camp from April 2 to 5.

The Filipino medical team is operating a tent hospital near Bomingaung Temple in Bagan, Myanmar.

Of the 234 patients, more than half or 140 were seen on April 5. Among them, four were Filipinos, while 136 were Burmese, the OCD said.

Most of the cases, accounting for 117 patients, were related to general medicine, which deals with diagnosing, treating and preventing non-surgical conditions.

The Filipino medical team also handled 15 surgical cases, four pediatric cases and three orthopedic cases, along with one obstetrics and gynecology case.

Many patients sought treatment for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, arthrosis (joint disease), muscle or urinary disorders, wrist or hand injuries, conjunctivitis, pneumonia and dorsalgia, which refers to pain along the spine.

Leading the medical team, Ma. Ivy Lozada said that they are also focusing on completing the patient census and setting up hydration stations.

International health and humanitarian organizations have also supported the Philippine contingent.

Elena Vuolo, deputy head of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Myanmar Office, technical officer Roy Cosico, and Undersecretary General Tom Fletcher of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) expressed support for the ongoing medical operations.

The OCD noted that all personnel “are accounted for and remain in good condition.” Updates of their activities are regularly shared, it added.

The medical team is part of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC), which includes urban search and rescue units from other agencies like the Philippine Army and Philippine Air Force.

As of April 6, search and rescue operations resumed at the Jade City Hotel, with teams from Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Myanmar working together.

One of the operations focused on retrieving earthquake victims from the Entertainment building basement. The OCD explained that operations by the Indonesian and Singaporean teams were temporarily suspended due to the building's instability.

Myanmar state media recently reported that the death toll from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake has risen to 3,354, with 4,508 injured and 220 still missing.

This comes on the heels of a civil war that has been devastating Myanmar since 2021, displacing millions.

Relocation, repatriation for OFWs

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), about 151 Filipinos in Myanmar were affected by the earthquake in Mandalay, while four remain missing.

At least $100,000 (~P5.7 million) will also be allocated to assist affected Filipinos with their immediate needs, the DFA previously said.

For distressed overseas Filipino workers, the Philippine Embassy in Myanmar is offering transportation and temporary accommodation for up to two weeks. The first batch of 15 Filipinos was relocated on April 3, while the second batch was relocated on April 6.

Filipinos interested in the program can register by emailing [email protected].

The embassy is also assisting with repatriation efforts upon request, with the first batch scheduled for April 12. Filipinos who wish to return to Myanmar for work may do so as long as they have the necessary documents.

“While commercial flights are currently full, the Philippine government is coordinating the use of a C130 aircraft for those who wish to be repatriated on 12 April 2025,” the embassy said in a statement on April 5.

