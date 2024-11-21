^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 5:33pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
A farmer walks past rice fields at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara&rsquo;s chief of staff detained for contempt

Sara’s chief of staff detained for contempt

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff was cited in contempt last night when she finally faced the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

By Jeremaiah Opiniano | 10 hours ago
A Philippine Airlines flight queue of 30 wheelchairs paraded a new face of the Filipino overseas exodus.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Senate has deleted the P39.8-billion allocation for the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program inserted in the proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millions of confidential funds were merely stored in duffel bags when they were withdrawn by special disbursing officers of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to confirm the existence of "Mary Grace Piattos" at a press conference on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines opens universities to 31 Myanmar refugees

Philippines opens universities to 31 Myanmar refugees

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippines is the largest host among seven Asian nations providing scholarships to Myanmar refugees, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives

Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The Philippines signed a joint declaration with New Zealand to develop a climate cooperation framework that strengthens sustainable...
Headlines
fbtw
Mary Jane Veloso &lsquo;elated&rsquo; to return home after 14 years in Indonesia

Mary Jane Veloso ‘elated’ to return home after 14 years in Indonesia

3 hours ago
Filipina domestic worker Mary Jane Veloso, who was sentenced to death in Indonesia on drug charges, said Thursday that she...
Headlines
fbtw
Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Wednesday, November 20, a bill requiring the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with