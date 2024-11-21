^

Headlines

14 more Senate aspirants appeal ‘nuisance’ status at Comelec

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 7:11pm
14 more Senate aspirants appeal â€˜nuisanceâ€™ status at Comelec
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen of the senatorial aspirants declared by the Commission of Elections (Comelec) as nuisance candidates are appealing their status that disqualifies them from the Senate race.

Of the 117 aspirants declared as nuisance candidates, 14 have filed a motion for reconsideration before the poll body, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said on Thursday, November 21.

The following aspirants have filed motions for reconsideration:

  • Alexander Cura Encarnacion
  • Berteni Cataluña Causing
  • Felipe Fernandez Montealto Jr.
  • Fernando Fabian Diaz
  • Francis Leo Antonio Marcos
  • Jaime Gaspacho Balmas
  • John Rafael Campang Escobar
  • Luther Gascon Meniano
  • Orlando Caranto De Guzman
  • Pedro Gonzales Ordiales
  • Roberto Sontosidad Sembrano
  • Romeo Castro Macaraeg
  • Romulo Tindoc San Ramon
  • Subair Guinthum Mustapha

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the poll body, at its discretion, or through a verified petition of an interested party, “refuse to give due course to or cancel a certificate of candidacy” of an aspirant if it's proven that the certificate was filed to make a mockery of the election process, damage its reputation, or confuse voters due to similar names or other reasons. 

This also applies if it's clear that the candidate does not genuinely intend to run for office, making it harder to determine the true choice of the voters.

On November 19, Garcia announced that the poll body had approved the recommendation of its two divisions to disqualify 117 senatorial aspirants from the 2025 May midterm elections, classifying them as nuisance candidates. 

Upon the recommendation, seven senatorial aspirants had first filed a motion for reconsideration to appeal their status which the Comelec is currently resolving. 

The filing period for certificates of candidacy took place from October 1 to October 8, resulting in 183 senatorial aspirants and 156 party-lists submitting their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.

 

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

GEORGE GARCIA

NUISANCE CANDIDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara&rsquo;s chief of staff detained for contempt

Sara’s chief of staff detained for contempt

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff was cited in contempt last night when she finally faced the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

Filipinos prowl as permanent migrants post-pandemic

By Jeremaiah Opiniano | 12 hours ago
A Philippine Airlines flight queue of 30 wheelchairs paraded a new face of the Filipino overseas exodus.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

Senate deletes AKAP from 2025 budget

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 21 hours ago
The Senate has deleted the P39.8-billion allocation for the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program inserted in the proposed...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

OVP, DepEd confidential funds stashed in duffel bags, says bank officials

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Millions of confidential funds were merely stored in duffel bags when they were withdrawn by special disbursing officers of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

Sara Duterte on 'Mary Grace Piattos': No comment

1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to confirm the existence of "Mary Grace Piattos" at a press conference on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

Senior citizens to get more jobs, tax breaks under House-approved bill

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading on Wednesday, November 20, a bill requiring the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

Philippines, New Zealand defense chiefs eye expanded military ties

5 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand are deepening their defense ties beyond disaster response to address what both nations see...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines signs first defense deal with Laos

Philippines signs first defense deal with Laos

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The Philippines and Laos have inked their first defense agreement that would see the two Southeast Asian nations conduct joint...
Headlines
fbtw
12 dead, 16 injured due to triple typhoons

12 dead, 16 injured due to triple typhoons

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
In its latest report on Thursday, November 21, five of the 12 reported deaths are validated while 11 out of the 16 injured...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese spies working through POGOs? Senate sets final hearing

Chinese spies working through POGOs? Senate sets final hearing

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is set to make a final appearance in the Senate on November 26 with one last hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with