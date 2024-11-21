14 more Senate aspirants appeal â€˜nuisanceâ€™ status at Comelec

14 more Senate aspirants appeal ‘nuisance’ status at Comelec

Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.

MANILA, Philippines — Fourteen of the senatorial aspirants declared by the Commission of Elections (Comelec) as nuisance candidates are appealing their status that disqualifies them from the Senate race.

Of the 117 aspirants declared as nuisance candidates, 14 have filed a motion for reconsideration before the poll body, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said on Thursday, November 21.

The following aspirants have filed motions for reconsideration:

Alexander Cura Encarnacion

Berteni Cataluña Causing

Felipe Fernandez Montealto Jr.

Fernando Fabian Diaz

Francis Leo Antonio Marcos

Jaime Gaspacho Balmas

John Rafael Campang Escobar

Luther Gascon Meniano

Orlando Caranto De Guzman

Pedro Gonzales Ordiales

Roberto Sontosidad Sembrano

Romeo Castro Macaraeg

Romulo Tindoc San Ramon

Subair Guinthum Mustapha

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the poll body, at its discretion, or through a verified petition of an interested party, “refuse to give due course to or cancel a certificate of candidacy” of an aspirant if it's proven that the certificate was filed to make a mockery of the election process, damage its reputation, or confuse voters due to similar names or other reasons.

This also applies if it's clear that the candidate does not genuinely intend to run for office, making it harder to determine the true choice of the voters.

On November 19, Garcia announced that the poll body had approved the recommendation of its two divisions to disqualify 117 senatorial aspirants from the 2025 May midterm elections, classifying them as nuisance candidates.

Upon the recommendation, seven senatorial aspirants had first filed a motion for reconsideration to appeal their status which the Comelec is currently resolving.

The filing period for certificates of candidacy took place from October 1 to October 8, resulting in 183 senatorial aspirants and 156 party-lists submitting their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance.