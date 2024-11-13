^

US defense chief Austin to visit the Philippines in November

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 1:38pm
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (C) and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner (R) inspect the guard of honour upon arrival for the Philippines-US 2+2 foreign, defence ministerial meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Metro Manila, July 30, 2024.
Ted ALJIBE / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Manila this week to "advance security objectives" and meet Filipino and American troops, the US State Department said on Wednesday, November 13.

Austin's Manila stopover is his fourth visit to the Philippines. It is also part of his twelfth official visit to the Indo-Pacific region, which includes stops in Australia, Laos, and Fiji. 

"These engagements will drive ongoing efforts to modernize our alliances and partnerships toward our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, said in a statement.

Before arriving in the Philippines, Austin will first visit Darwin, Australia, where he will participate in meetings with regional allies and meet with US marines.

Following his visit to Manila, Austin will travel to Laos to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus on November 21.

Austin's tour in the Indo-Pacific region comes a week after Donald Trump won the US presidential elections, securing his second, non-consecutive term in the White House.

Trump on Wednesday announced that he will name former Fox host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary. 

Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro earlier said there would likely be continuity in the US defense policy in relation to the Philippines as both countries have the same security goals. 

"Our support for initiatives bilaterally and multilaterally... is bipartisan. Aside from the fact that we are operating together on institutional grounds, on foundational grounds," Teodoro said.

