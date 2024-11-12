^

Quiboloy hospitalized due to ‘irregular heartbeat’

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
November 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Quiboloy hospitalized due to 'irregular heartbeat'
Fugitive and doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing human trafficking charges, arrives at the Pasig Regional Trial Court for an arraignment on September 13, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines —  Detained religious leader Apollo Quiboloy has been granted a medical furlough due to “irregular heartbeat, which may be considered life-threatening,” the Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed yesterday.

Quiboloy, who was transferred to the Philippine Heart Center on Nov. 8 following chest discomfort, had an initial medical examination at the PNP General Hospital.

Results indicated an irregular heartbeat, prompting the PNP’s Health Service to recommend further evaluation at a specialized facility.

“Based on a court order from the Pasig Regional Trial Court, Quiboloy was transported to the Philippine Heart Center on Friday night,” PNP public information office chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said at a briefing in Camp Crame.

“Today, we received an order extending his medical furlough until Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., allowing him to complete the necessary tests,” Fajardo added.

The PNP stated that the 72-year-old pastor is undergoing several heart-related examinations, including 2D echo, stress and blood chemistry tests.

These tests were recommended due to his medical history, which includes prior heart procedures in 2009 and 2022.

Quiboloy, who was arrested in September, has regularly exercised within the detention center and is closely monitored by nurses, according to Fajardo.

She added that Quiboloy’s legal and spiritual advisors visit weekly.

Fajardo noted that Quiboloy has had no prior health complaints since his detention until his recent discomfort.

She said the court might consider further medical recommendations based on the findings of the Philippine Heart Center’s specialists.

The PNP confirmed they would follow the court’s directive to return Quiboloy to the PNP Custodial Center by Nov. 16.

