Marcos: Use private trucks in typhoon response

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos wants trucks owned by private companies with government contracts to aid in the country’s preparation and response to typhoons.

“Trucks of private contractors who have contracts with the government, the Department of Transportation and Department of Public Works and Highways, must be pre-positioned already,” Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cesar Chavez said yesterday.

Marcos earlier urged private firms which are part of the administration’s Build, Better, More Program to assist in road clearing operations in typhoon-hit areas.

Typhoon Nika – the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year – was pummeling the Cordillera Administrative Region yesterday.

Chavez said the Office of the President has instructed the Department of the Interior and Local Government to issue directives on class and work suspension.

He also assured the public that the government has enough calamity funds this year.

“We were assured by the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) that we still have sufficient funds,” Chavez said.

Prior to Nika, the country was hit by three destructive tropical cyclones – Kristine, Leon and Marce – in less than a month.

Kristine resulted in over 100 casualties and billions of pesos worth of damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development has tapped its regional warehouses to ensure immediate delivery of relief aid in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The Department of Health is coordinating with local government units to facilitate the evacuation of pregnant women, children, seniors, persons with disabilities and people with pre-existing conditions.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa gave assurance that there will be no service disruption in state hospitals and health facilities.

State hospitals in Calabarzon have been placed on code white alert until Friday, which means personnel are “on call” status for immediate mobilization to ensure hospitals’ readiness for any emergency.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology has committed to implementing Marcos’ directive to restore communication services in areas in northern Luzon affected by Typhoon Marce.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy on Friday accompanied Marcos in providing aid to residents in Buguey, Cagayan.

The President handed over P10 million in financial aid to the eight most severely affected municipalities in Cagayan, along with food packs and agricultural interventions. – Sheila Crisostomo, Rhodina Villanueva