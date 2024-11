LIVE: 2024 US presidential election updates, fact checks

An election worker counts ballots inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), November 6, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

MANILA, Philippines — Live updates and fact checks on the culminating events in the race between Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris and Republican bet Donald Trump to the White House.

Follow the coverage LIVE syndicated from Agence France-Presse:

Can't view the live updates? Click here.