Guo denies criminal liability over â€˜fakeâ€™ counter-affidavit

Guo denies criminal liability over ‘fake’ counter-affidavit

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac insisted she is not criminally liable for the signed counter-affidavit she submitted for the human trafficking case lodged against her in her alleged involvement in illegal operations of a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO).

In a 17-page counter-affidavit submitted before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Nov. 5, Guo said the complaints of falsification, use of falsified documents and perjury filed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against her should be outrightly dismissed.

She claimed the allegations against her are only meant to “vex, annoy and harass” her and the complaint is “replete with falsehoods, concocted lies and unfounded assertions unsubstantiated by any concrete, credible and authenticated evidence.”

The former mayor said there is no evidence that she had a hand in the falsification of the alleged spurious counter-affidavit, nor did she have the intent to commit the crime.

“I did not falsify any document. Neither did I use my influence nor take advantage of my position as in this case, I am an ordinary private person who has no knowledge of the rules of notary public. As a private ordinary individual, it is improper and unfair to assume that I know of the duties and processes to be adopted by a notary public,” the counter-affidavit read.

The controversial counter-affidavit was notarized by lawyer Elmer Galicia in August and submitted before the DOJ panel of prosecutors. However, it was later revealed that Guo had left the country as early as July and could not have been present in the notarization of the document, which is a requirement.

At a later Senate inquiry, it was learned that Guo “pre-signed” the counter-affidavit before she left the country.

The former mayor, in her latest counter-affidavit, insisted that she was the one who signed the document, contrary to the results of a forensic examination conducted by the NBI, which showed that the signature in the document did not match her signature samples.

Guo also argued that she did not commit perjury since the counter-affidavit was made before a notary public and not the investigating prosecutor who is authorized by law to receive and administer oaths.

She said the acts of the notary public do not concern the affiant and she should not be “faulted for the misdemeanor of anyone,” especially one that she is not aware of.

Others named in the complaint were lawyer Galicia, Dante Catapay, Cheryl Medina, Catherine Salazar and Geraldine Pepito.