^

Headlines

Supreme Court halts Comelec's disqualification of Mandaue, Cebu, Albay officials

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 9:29pm
Supreme Court halts Comelec's disqualification of Mandaue, Cebu, Albay officials
Composite image of local executives Michael Rama (Cebu), Jonas Cortes (Mandaue) and Noel Rosal (Albay)
Handout photos

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has issued a temporary restraining order against the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) move to disqualify three officials, both current and former, from participating in the elections.

At a press conference on Tuesday, October 22, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting said the high court has issued a restraining order on the Comelec resolution that disqualifies Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, former Albay Governor Noel Rosal and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama from running in the upcoming 2025 polls.

“The Court ordered that the cases be consolidated. It also issued a restraining order against the Comelec, which was ordered to comment on the petitions within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice,” Ting said. 

The officials were previously barred from public office by the Office of the Ombudsman, an accessory penalty of their dismissal.

“Rosal, Rama, and Cortez are alleging that the Ombudsman's decision against them is not yet final and executory because it is still subject to appeal,” Ting said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Philstar.com has asked Comelec Chairman George Garcia for a comment about the matter, but he has yet to reply. 

Case of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama

Rama was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct by the Ombudsman in an order dated October 2. 

The case against Rama was filed on Feb. 28, 2023, by Jonel Saceda, also known as Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña. 

Besides accusing him of nepotism, Saceda also charged Rama with grave misconduct, and graft and corruption for allegedly hiring two of his wife’s brothers to work at Cebu City Hall.

Osmeña argued that Rama appointed his brothers-in-law, as casual employees in the city government. Both are siblings of Rama's second wife, Marilou Gimenez Mandanat-Rama.

Following the May 2022 elections and Rama's return as mayor, he reappointed his brothers-in-law to the same positions for the period from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Case of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes

The case against Cortes, originated from an administrative complaint filed by Ines Necesario and Julita Narte on Oct. 17, 2022.

The complaints accused Cortes of allowing the continued operation of SUPREA Phils. Development Corp., a concrete batching plant located in Mandaue City. 

The plant reportedly operated from 2020 to 2022 without the necessary business permit, sanitary permit and environmental clearance.

According to the Ombudsman, its operations allegedly caused health risks and disturbances to nearby residents, yet Cortes reportedly did not issue a cease-and-desist order, permitting the plant to continue its business. 

Additionally, Cortes' misconduct was evident in his failure to stop the plant’s operations, despite its lack of permits and his refusal to act on the recommendations of the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office as early as 2020, according to the Ombudsman. 

Case for former Albay Governor Noel Rosal

Rosal’s case originated from alleged unlawful appointments and reassignments of several employees after the May 2022 elections.

The suspension of Rosal resulted from a complaint filed by Adrian Loterte in November 2022. 

Loterte accused the governor of unjustly transferring three provincial capitol officers shortly after taking office.

Loterte also claimed that the Rosals appointed a certain person as the officer-in-charge of the provincial engineer's office and as chairman of the bids and awards committee. 

According to the complaint, these actions violated the implementing rules and regulations of the Government Procurement Reform Act. — with reports from the STAR/ Elizabeth Marcelo and the Freeman

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

DISQUALIFICATION

OMBUDSMAN

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quad comm turns over land-grabbing evidence to OSG

Quad comm turns over land-grabbing evidence to OSG

By Delon Porcalla | 22 hours ago
Pieces of documentary evidence have been turned over by the House of Representatives quad committee to the Office of the Solicitor...
Headlines
fbtw
After drawing flak, Sara Duterte fights off claims she's 'mentally unstable'

After drawing flak, Sara Duterte fights off claims she's 'mentally unstable'

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte fired back at critics questioning her state of mind on Tuesday, October 22, and insisted her recent...
Headlines
fbtw
No joint Senate probe with House quad comm

No joint Senate probe with House quad comm

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 22 hours ago
As senators prepare their own investigation on extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, they have made it...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: 9th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes
play

LIVE: 9th House Quad Committee hearing on illegal drug trade crimes

By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
The Quad Committee of the House of Representatives, composed of the Committees on Dangerous Drugs, Public Order and Safety,...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to &lsquo;Kristine'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 22 due to ‘Kristine'

16 hours ago
Some local government units have announced the suspension of classes on Tuesday, October 22, due to tropical cyclone&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pasig court allows Quiboloy&rsquo;s appearance in Senate probe

Pasig court allows Quiboloy’s appearance in Senate probe

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
A Pasig court has allowed detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy to appear in the investigation by the Senate regarding...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: 'Davao Model' resembles Davao Death Squad's reward system

De Lima: 'Davao Model' resembles Davao Death Squad's reward system

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The "Davao Model," which allegedly involves rewarding police officers with cash for each drug suspect killed, mirrors the...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo Duterte &lsquo;willing to attend&rsquo; Senate probe into drug war

Rodrigo Duterte ‘willing to attend’ Senate probe into drug war

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte might attend a Senate probe into his administration’s war on drugs, but only with the...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG chief mulls trimming PNP top brass to 25 generals

DILG chief mulls trimming PNP top brass to 25 generals

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Newly installed Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday said he is considering reducing the number of Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with