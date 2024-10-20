^

Headlines

DA, FAO collaborate to strengthen food security

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has met with the head of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in a bid to strengthen collaboration towards food security.

“We are keen to develop our agriculture sector through increased trade and investment. The Philippines is dedicated to creating sustainable livelihoods for our farmers and fisherfolk,” he said.

Tiu Laurel met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu in Rome earlier this week to showcase the country’s strategic investment plan on four key commodity sectors, namely abaca, bamboo, mango and seaweed.

The Department of Agriculture said these sectors are crucial in boosting local economies, creating jobs and supporting sustainable development.

FAO currently has 19 national projects being implemented in the Philippines, totaling $41 million.

Qu emphasized FAO’s readiness to assist the country in accessing funds as well as in future collaborations.

“FAO stands ready to continue supporting the Philippines in building resilient agricultural systems that can withstand health and climate-related crises,” Qu said.

Tiu Laurel said the Marcos administration is committed to modernizing the sector despite challenges like natural disasters, agricultural smuggling and supply chain fragmentation.

“In response to these challenges, the Philippine government has increased the agriculture sector budget to P167.5 billion, focusing on irrigation, cold storage, farm-to-market roads and direct support for farmers,” Tiu Laurel added.

vuukle comment

FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
President Marcos doesn&rsquo;t know how to be president &mdash; VP Sara

President Marcos doesn’t know how to be president — VP Sara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
In her most scathing verbal attack to date, Vice President Sara Duterte said President Marcos “does not know how to...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Surigao del Sur second district Rep. Johnny Pimentel has accused a former official of the Department of Education (DepEd)...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Duterte denies cash rewards in drug war

Ex-president Duterte denies cash rewards in drug war

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 14 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte has denied allegations that a reward system was in place during his administration's controversial...
Headlines
fbtw

More dangerous maneuvers by China vessels

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Another case of “dangerous maneuvers” by a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship was reported off Palawan on Wednesday, targeting two patrol vessels of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).
Headlines
fbtw
Kanlaon Volcano emits volcanic ash amid ongoing degassing

Kanlaon Volcano emits volcanic ash amid ongoing degassing

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 10 hours ago
Continuous degassing from Kanlaon Volcano’s summit crater has led to intermittent emissions of volcanic ash, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCG: Philippines is sole ASEAN member fighting back vs China aggression

PCG: Philippines is sole ASEAN member fighting back vs China aggression

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
As China’s “illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive actions” at sea continue, the Philippines appears...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa still willing to lead Senate drug war probe

Dela Rosa still willing to lead Senate drug war probe

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa yesterday renewed his willingness to lead the Senate drug war investigation even though his colleagues...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

NBI files 16 falsification, perjury complaints against Tony Yang

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed 16 complaints for falsification of public documents, perjury and violations...
Headlines
fbtw
More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

More Senate hopefuls visit Leni

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Months before the official start of the campaign period, Naga City is starting to become an important stop for candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with