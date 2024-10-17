Quiboloy, 65 Senate bets get Comelec nod

A lawyer holds the certificate of candidacy for senator of Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, on the last day for filing COCs on October 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections released yesterday a partial list of aspirants allowed to join the May 2025 senatorial race.

In a resolution, the Comelec named 66 aspirants qualified to join the senatorial race and also ordered the motu proprio filing of petitions to declare 177 senatorial aspirants as “nuisance.”

Detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder and pastor Apollo Quiboloy, whose certification of acceptance and nomination (CONA) was disowned by Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP), was listed among the 66 senatorial aspirants.

Leaders in the senatorial race survey brothers Erwin Tulfo, who is running under the administration ticket, and independent candidate Ben Tulfo as well as former President Marcos’ executive secretary Vic Rodriguez are also on the list.

The Comelec approved the senatorial bid of reelectionist Francis Tolentino and Manny Pacquiao, who both left the warring factions of PDP-Laban before joining the Marcos’ political party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

Also included on the initial list of senatorial aspirants are administration bets Benjamin Abalos Jr., Abby Binay, Bong Revilla, Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid, Ping Lacson, Camille Villar, Tito Sotto and presidential sister reelectionist Sen. Imee Marcos.

Former senators seeking to return to the Senate – among them Gringo Honasan, Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan – are also in the list as well as known allies of former president Rodrigo Duterte reelectionists Bong Go, Ronald dela Rosa, musician Jimmy Bondoc, actor Philip Salvador and television host Willie Revillame.

Other known personalities on the list are former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson, former National Security Adviser Norberto Gonzales, Raul Lambino, sectoral Representatives Wilbert Lee and Rodante Marcoleta, labor leader Sonny Matula, former Commission on Audit (COA) commissioner Heidi Mendoza, 2022 vice presidential aspirant Willie Ong and retired military general Ariel Querubin.

Former Catanduanes governor Leandro Verceles, who is heading the other faction of PFP, also got the approval of the Comelec to run for the Senate.

Also getting the Comelec’s go signal are progressive senatorial aspirants Teodoro Casiño, Arlene Brosas, Ronald Adonis, France Castro, Leody de Guzman, Liza Maza, Modesto Floranda, Amirah Lidasan and Luke Espiritu.

Comelec approved the candidacies of Wilson Amad Jocelyn Andamo, Ronnel Arambulo, Ernesto Arellano, Roberto Ballon, Bonifacio Bosita, Roy Cabognero, Allen Capuyan, Angelo de Alban, David D’Angelo, Eufemia Doringo, Arnel Escobal, Marc Gamboa, Jesus Hinlo, Relly Jose, Norman Marquez, Eric Martinez, Richard Mata, Jose Montemayor, Jose Olivar, Danilo Ramos, Nur Ana Sahidulla, Michael Tapado and Mario Valbuena

“The above list is without prejudice to the decision of the division of the en banc to declare as nuisance candidates filed by the law department,” the commission said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said out of the 183 aspirants who submitted their certificate of candidacy, only 66 were so far found to be legitimate and possibly listed on the official ballots.

