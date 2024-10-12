^

Philippines, New Zealand set to elevate diplomatic relations

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 12, 2024 | 5:07pm
Philippines, New Zealand set to elevate diplomatic relations
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon discuss during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and New Zealand are poised to enhance their diplomatic relationship into a comprehensive partnership.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon discussed plans to bolster cooperation between their countries, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Marcos said the Proposed Roadmap to Comprehensive Partnership for 2024-2025 is currently being finalized by the relevant government agencies. 

“I think, the roadmap that’s being finalized now we should have it ready by the 60th anniversary of [the] establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries,” Marcos told Luxon. 

“So, I think that’s well on its way. Quite frankly, there are no real obstacles. It’s just a question of finalizing the language,” he added.

Luxon acknowledged the positive progress made on the roadmap.

The two leaders also discussed the possibility of exporting Philippine durian to New Zealand as the two countries negotiate its market entry.

Aside from security, trade and economy, Luxon mentioned recent developments in agricultural trade between the two nations.

“I think on the economic front, we’ve talked about onions and pineapples. Pineapples are coming to New Zealand, onions [are] going to the Philippines, I hope. So, I think we’ve made some good progress there,” Luxon said. 

The PCO said the two countries have also finalized several bilateral agreements covering defense, military cooperation, environmental protection, labor, air services and law enforcement against transnational crime.

Other agreements include collaborations in science and technology, geothermal energy, avoidance of double taxation, trade and postal matters.

The diplomatic relations between the Philippines and New Zealand date back to July 6, 1966.

