From House to Senate? Camille Villar formalizes bid

Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar is eyeing a senatorial seat for the 2025 midterm polls as she files her certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel's Tent City on Oct. 4, 2024. She is accompanied by her father, former politician Manny Villar, and her brother, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar.

MANILA, Philippines — Deputy Speaker Camille Villar made her Senate bid official after filing her certificate of candidacy before the Commission on Elections on Friday, October 4.

Villar, running under the Nacionalista Party, is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” senatorial slate.

Marcos praised Villar for her leadership in both the government and private sectors.

“Now, the 12th in my slate has shown wisdom in leading not just in government but also in companies that provide services to the public," Marcos said in Filipino at the announcement of his administration's slate for 2025 on September 26.

Villar is one of the few newcomers in the lineup dominated by returning senators and experienced politicians.

Camille was accompanied by her father, former Senate president and billionaire Manny Villar, who is consistently ranking in the top five of the wealthiest people in the Philippines.

According to Forbes magazine’s 2024 rankings, Manny has an estimated net worth of $10.9 billion. Currently seated Sen. Mark Villar also joined them during the COC filing.

As a millennial, Camille said she wants to bring new politics into the Senate.

"I believe I can offer fresh perspectives and innovative solutions," Villar said.

Camille added she wants to help create more jobs and help them set up their own businesses.

Prior to Camille, the Makabayan Senate slate filed their respective candidacies before Camille. Within earshot of the Villars, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Chair Danilo Ramos criticized the family for turning the Senate into a family business.

Asked about criticisms of nepotism, Villar said they were elected fairly.

"I think what's very important to remember here is that we are all elected officials, my father, my mother, my brother," Villar said.

Villar also defended her mother, Sen. Cynthia, when it came to criticisms of the latter's handling of the Senate panel on agriculture.

"I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinions. But I also know that my mother, Sen. Cynthia Villar, is very passionate about the agricultural sector," Camille said.

Camille currently represents the lone district of Las Piñas City in the House of Representatives, a position she has held since 2019.

Legislative record. In the lower house, Camille has pushed for several measures, focusing on science and education. Notable bills she has authored or co-authored include:

A bill seeking to advance virology research and development

A bill requiring the inclusion of entrepreneurship as a separate subject in junior and senior High School

Her legislative efforts reflect a mix of public health and economic empowerment initiatives, aligning with her background in business and governance.

Family influence. If elected, Camille Villar will further the clan's political hold after her father, who served as senator, and her mother, Cynthia, who has been a fixture in the Senate for more than a decade, and her brother, Mark, a former Secretary of Public Works and Highways.