US, EU, 2 nations condemn China's 'unlawful' actions near Escoda Shoal

MANILA, Philippines — The United States, European Union, Japan and South Korea have all denounced Chinese vessels' "unlawful" and "dangerous" maneuvers against Philippine vessels during a humanitarian mission near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

In separate statements, the three countries and the EU urged China to adhere to a rules-based order in the South China Sea, where tensions have been flaring between the Philippines and China nearly every week of August due to repeated altercations in the sea and airspace.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson in a statement on Sunday criticized China's actions as "unsafe, unlawful, and aggressive."

On the same day, EU Ambassador to the Philippines, Luc Véron, said the Chinese Coast Guard vessels' “dangerous manoeuvres" that sought to prevent a vessel by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) from delivering supplies to Filipino fishers was "disturbing.”

Meanwhile, both Japan and Korea called for China to respect international law and described its actions as being contrary to "commitments" and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), an international legal framework for all maritime activities.

China is a signatory to UNCLOS but also rejects a 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal constituted under UNCLOS that dismissed its sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

“Another unacceptable development around Sabina Shoal. Any harassment and actions which increase tensions or obstruct freedom of navigation are not tolerated," Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya said on Sunday.

The embassy of South Korea stressed their support for "peace, stability, safety and a rules-based order in the South China Sea" and highlighted the "importance of freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS."

On Sunday, Chinese Coast Guard ships blasted water cannons and rammed BFAR vessel BFP Datu Sunday some 10 nautical miles from Escoda Shoal, a low tide elevation around 75 nautical miles away from Palawan that has become the new flashpoint between the Philippines China.

The altercation took place while the BFAR vessel was on its way to deliver diesel, food and medical supplies to Filipino fishermen operating near Escoda Shoal.

The incident left BRP Datu Sanday with a damaged engine and navigation equipment that forced an "early termination" of its humanitarian mission, according to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

A day after, two Philippine Coast Guard vessels were again blocked by several Chinese ships during its resupply mission to Escoda Shoal.

Fake news allegations hurled

The two countries could not agree on a single version of events. The Chinese Coast Guard, through state media, claimed that it rescued Filipino crew members who fell overboard after the collision. The Philippines denies this claim.

"Claims suggesting that our personnel fell overboard and were subsequently rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard are completely unfounded. This fake news and misinformation serves as a clear illustration of the PRC's willingness to distort the truth and engage in disinformation to bolster its public image," the task force said.

The BRP Datu Sanday was "targeted by the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) ship 626 and multiple China Coast Guard (CCG) ships, which attempted to encircle and block the humanitarian mission," according to the task force.

Sincerity questioned

Another round of accusations traded between the Philippines and China has prompted the National Maritime Council to question the latter's sincerity in de-escalating tensions.

That China's "provocative and dangerous actions" were made in a single week "calls into question China's supposed commitment to de-escalate the situation... and create a conducive environment for dialogue," the National Maritime Council said on Monday.

It is unclear whether both governments have brought up this latest incident through the presidential hotline it launched in July to improve both countries' communications regarding maritime incidents.

On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro delivered scathing remarks against China before an audience of security and defense officials during a conference of the US Indo-Pacific Command in Manila.

"China... is the biggest disruptor of international peace in the ASEAN region," Teodoro said.