Canceled flights in Lebanon delay OFWs' repatriation

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb early on September 28, 2024. The Israeli army said September 28 that it killed the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon in an air strike, along with his deputy and several other leaders of the Iran-backed movement. Israeli fighter jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement on Telegram that added, "other Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated".

MANILA, Philippines — The repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in Lebanon has been placed on hold after explosions in Beirut led to the cancellation of outbound flights, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

At least 15 migrant Filipino workers were supposed to fly out of Lebanon on September 25, but the flight was rescheduled to October 3, before being moved again to a later date.

To bring the Filipino workers home, the Philippine government is now eyeing the use of chartered flights, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said at a televised press briefing on Wednesday, October 2.

"We’re talking to some airline companies so the chartered flights will be able to accommodate no less than 300 Overseas Filipino Workers from Beirut,'' Olalia said.

"The other challenge is to secure the landing rights of our chartered flights," he said, adding that the Migrant Workers Office in Beirut is now coordinating with the Lebanese government.

Some Filipinos waiting for repatriation are undocumented OFWs, which has required them to secure a number of travel documents before they can fly out. "We are also helping them in securing exit visas or permits from the immigration of the Lebanese government," he said.

The department is also studying the use of sea or land routes to evacuate Filipinos "in case the situation there worsens," Olalia added.

At least 63 OFWs reside in Dahieh, Beirut, a densely populated neighborhood targeted by Israeli airstrikes during the weekend, as reported by the Migrant Workers Office there. No OFWs were hurt from the incident.

"All OFWs were safe from the recent attacks and were immediately transferred in a hotel in Beit Mery, Lebanon for temporary shelter at much safer grounds," the department said in a statement.



The DMW said of the 15 waiting to be repatriated, three from the group (one with medical condition) are now scheduled to go home on October 11. The remaining 12 will join 17 OFWs set for repatriation on October 22.

Israel said it has launched a ground offensive against Lebanon and carried out "limited, localized, targeted operations" against members of the Hezbollah militant group.

In early September, Israel announced it was shifting its focus from the Gaza Strip, where it has been at war with Hamas since the October 7 attack, to its northern border with Lebanon.