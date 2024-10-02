^

Headlines

Canceled flights in Lebanon delay OFWs' repatriation

Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 5:55pm
Canceled flights in Lebanon delay OFWs' repatriation
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb early on September 28, 2024. The Israeli army said September 28 that it killed the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon in an air strike, along with his deputy and several other leaders of the Iran-backed movement. Israeli fighter jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement on Telegram that added, "other Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated".
AFP / Fadel Itani

MANILA, Philippines — The repatriation of overseas Filipino workers in Lebanon has been placed on hold after explosions in Beirut led to the cancellation of outbound flights, the Department of Migrant Workers said.

At least 15 migrant Filipino workers were supposed to fly out of Lebanon on September 25, but the flight was rescheduled to October 3, before being moved again to a later date. 

To bring the Filipino workers home, the Philippine government is now eyeing the use of chartered flights, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said at a televised press briefing on Wednesday, October 2.

"We’re talking to some airline companies so the chartered flights will be able to accommodate no less than 300 Overseas Filipino Workers from Beirut,'' Olalia said.

"The other challenge is to secure the landing rights of our chartered flights," he said, adding that the Migrant Workers Office in Beirut is now coordinating with the Lebanese government.

Some Filipinos waiting for repatriation are undocumented OFWs, which has required them to secure a number of travel documents before they can fly out. "We are also helping them in securing exit visas or permits from the immigration of the Lebanese government," he said.

The department is also studying the use of sea or land routes to evacuate Filipinos "in case the situation there worsens," Olalia added.

At least 63 OFWs reside in Dahieh, Beirut, a densely populated neighborhood targeted by Israeli airstrikes during the weekend, as reported by the Migrant Workers Office there. No OFWs were hurt from the incident.

"All OFWs were safe from the recent attacks and were immediately transferred in a hotel in Beit Mery, Lebanon for temporary shelter at much safer grounds," the department said in a statement.
 
The DMW said of the 15 waiting to be repatriated, three from the group (one with medical condition) are now scheduled to go home on October 11. The remaining 12 will join 17 OFWs  set for repatriation on October 22. 

Israel said it has launched a ground offensive against Lebanon and carried out "limited, localized, targeted operations" against members of the Hezbollah militant group. 

In early September, Israel announced it was shifting its focus from the Gaza Strip, where it has been at war with Hamas since the October 7 attack, to its northern border with Lebanon.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

ISRAEL

LEBANON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

Day One: COCs come in trickles, but filing orderly

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Aspirants for senator and other local elective positions came in trickles on the first day of filing of the certificates of...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos seeks reelection, stays independent from brother's slate

Imee Marcos seeks reelection, stays independent from brother's slate

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has filed her candidacy for reelection, opting to run independently despite initially being included in her...
Headlines
fbtw
Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio"...
Headlines
fbtw
Veteran lawmaker Tito Sotto aims for fifth Senate term

Veteran lawmaker Tito Sotto aims for fifth Senate term

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Former senate president Vicente “Tito” Sotto III filed his certificate of candidacy before the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
10 in Atio hazing death get life term

10 in Atio hazing death get life term

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
After seven years, a Manila court convicted yesterday 10 Aegis Juris fraternity members over the hazing death of University...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Navy sees twofold increase of Chinese vessels near Pag-asa Island

Navy sees twofold increase of Chinese vessels near Pag-asa Island

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The number of Chinese vessels loitering near Pag-asa Island surged twofold last week, rising from 25 to 50, according to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Lito Lapid files candidacy for senator

Lito Lapid files candidacy for senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Sen. Lito Lapid began his re-election bid as he filed his certificate of candidacy for senator at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping Lacson seeks Senate comeback

Ping Lacson seeks Senate comeback

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Lacson is running under the administration slate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.— whom he ran against in the 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law imposing 12% VAT on foreign digital services

Marcos signs law imposing 12% VAT on foreign digital services

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure that taxes foreign digital services, which includes overseas-based...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

LIVE: Aspirants for national posts in the 2025 elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Political aspirants for national positions are set to file their certificates of candidacy at the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with