Comelec: 160 party-lists cleared for 2025, fewer than past polls

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 7:18pm
Comelec: 160 party-lists cleared for 2025, fewer than past polls
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 160 party-lists have qualified to participate in the 2025 midterm elections — a number that the Commission on Elections said is significantly fewer than in previous polls.

Of the 160 party-lists, 42 were newly accredited for this election cycle, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said at the end of the first day of the filing period for the certificates of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, October 1.

"This is significantly fewer than the number of party-lists who participated in previous elections," Garcia said in mixed Filipino and English, without specifying the number of party-lists in past polls.

The poll body had previously dismissed 140 party-lists' petition for accreditation.

The total number of party-lists also decreased from 164 to 160 after some parties mistakenly filed manifestations to participate instead of the required petitions for accreditation.

During the 2022 elections, 173 party-lists made it to the poll body's final list of party-list candidates, according to a report by state-run Philippine News Agency.

For the 2025 midterm polls, at least 63 party-list seats are up for grabs, representing 20% of all members in the House of Representatives, the Comelec chief said.

Garcia said the Comelec has notified the 160 qualified party-lists of their eligibility to join the poll body's raffle on October 18, which will determine their assigned number on the ballot.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC
