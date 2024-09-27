^

Cassandra Ong's transfer to Correctional is legal — lawmakers

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 11:01am
Casasndra Ong, a key witness in illegal offshore gaming operations, attends the House quadcom's sixth public hearing on Sept. 19, 2024.
House of Representatives / Release

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers said on Friday, September 27, that transferring Cassandra “Cassy” Li Ong,  one of the incorporators of the raided Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub Lucky South 99, to the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) is legal. 

“The Quad Committee did not violate any laws by ordering Ms. Ong's transfer to the correctional facility. All actions of the committee are in accordance with our Rules of Procedure and the law,” House quadcom co-chairpersons said in a joint statement.  

Ong served as the authorized representative of Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. She is also an incorporator of real estate firm Whirlwind, which leased land to Lucky South 99. 

Citing her in contempt on September 19 for the second time, the House quadcom moved to detain her at the CIW in Mandaluyong City for 30 days instead of the House of Representatives. 

When she was transferred on Wednesday, September 25, her legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio contested the legality of the committee’s decision. 

Topacio said in a statement on Thursday, September 26, that detaining his client with convicted prisoners violates the constitutional presumption of innocence, given that Ong has not been convicted. 

He also cited the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, saying all persons should be free from arbitrary imprisonment.  

According to the House leaders, their actions comply with both domestic and international laws.  

Topacio’s inconsistency

It was also because of Topacio’s statement that prompted the joint committee to have Ong detained at the women’s jail.

“Her lawyers were the ones who said that Cassy Ong would prefer to be detained in a prison cell rather than in Congress. Cassy should blame her lawyers for putting her in this uncomfortable position,” the co-chairpersons said. 

Topacio told reporters on September 7 that Ong would rather be detained at the women’s jail than face public humiliation by the committee.  

According to Topacio, Ong also said “If you want to put me in jail, fine, even if that means the women’s correctional. I’ll accept it.”

Lawmakers reassured, however, that Ong’s well-being is a priority. They said that authorities are ensuring that no rights will be violated in her transfer.  

A non-bailable trafficking case has already been filed against Ong and 53 others for their alleged involvement in illegal POGOs. 

The House mega panel comprises the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Order and Safety, and Committee on Human Rights. 

The lower chamber has been conducting a probe into drug-related extrajudicial killings and illegal POGOs during the Duterte administration since August 16. 

Even during its month-long recess in October, House lawmakers said they will continue to conduct public hearings.

