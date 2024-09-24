^

'I'm a victim,' Alice Guo says as she denies masterminding POGOs

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo claims to be a victim.

In what was supposed to be the final hearing on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), Guo deviated from her usual responses to assert her innocence—and to hint at a bigger boss.

“Your honor, hindi ako mastermind. Masasabi ko po is isa akong victim (Your honor, I am not a mastermind. I can say that I am a victim.) ,” Guo said. 

For most of her appearances in the Senate since being detained by Indonesian authorities in September, Guo has typically given one of three responses: she either claims ignorance, invokes her right against self-incrimination or cites a death threat.

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada then asked Guo if she was a pawn of an international criminal syndicate.

Guo responded that she was not exactly used, but acknowledged that she has a reputation for being helpful.

“Hindi naman po sa ginamit, if ever po, kung meron man akong naitulong, ano po akong tao, helpful akong tao, kung mayroon man po, yun lang po. Pero sa mga activities na ginawa, o sa mga allegations, wala akong kinalaman (Not that I was used, if ever, if I ever helped anyone, it is just because I am a helpful person. But the activities done, the allegations, I had nothing to do with it),” Guo said. 

Estrada asked if she believed there was someone more culpable than her. Guo reiterated that she was not guilty.

She added that, given the length of the Senate investigation, they should already know who the real mastermind is.

“It is known, especially by our Madame Chair, who is really [behind] everything,” Guo said, referring to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the panel leading the inquiry.

Next step: A closed-door session

Estrada suggested that Guo could reveal who the “most guilty” party was in a closed-door executive session.

Guo initially agreed but hesitated as her lawyers were not present.

Once the public hearing was suspended and the proceedings went off-air, Guo’s camp huddled opposite the senators.

Sens. Hontiveros, Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis Tolentino, Bato dela Rosa and JV Ejercito waited for a response, as Guo vacillated on whether to accept the offer for an executive session. Dela Rosa and Hontiveros, in particular, grew increasingly impatient as they tried to persuade her to agree.

Guo eventually agreed, on the condition that her lawyer, Stephen David, could join via video conference.

The former Bamban mayor has become the central figure linked to illegal POGO activities, her name almost synonymous with the issue.

The Senate investigation into Alice Guo and POGOs has exposed a range of other illegal activities, from human trafficking in gambling hubs to the issuance of fraudulent birth certificates to foreign nationals.

Guo faces a slew of cases, including money laundering, human trafficking, graft and misrepresentation.

ALICE GUO

FRANCIS TOLENTINO

JV EJERCITO

RISA HONTIVEROS

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
