^

Headlines

AFP aids DepEd in delivery of over 2,000 digital equipment to schools

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 22, 2024 | 1:37pm
AFP aids DepEd in delivery of over 2,000 digital equipment to schools
File photo shows students using laptops in class.
DepEd / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —  The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has assisted the Department of Education (DepEd) in delivering more than 2,000 digital devices to schools nationwide, supporting DepEd’s push to improve access technology through its Computerization Program.

The joint effort, that aims to enhance digital education in public schools, was led by Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., with the AFP overseeing the transport of laptops, televisions and other digital tools from a warehouse in Carmona, Cavite, to Region 7, CARAGA and Region 10, according to DepEd's press release on Sunday, September 22.

Key military leaders of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force also aided the transportation of digital equipment.

Here's a breakdown of the digital tools delivered nationwide:

  • Region 7: 630 televisions, 630 laptops, and 630 laptop bags with accessories were transported, benefitting 156 schools and 407 teachers.
  • CARAGA: 290 televisions and 290 external hard drives were delivered, supporting 73 schools and 62 teachers.
  • Region 10 (Cagayan de Oro): 464 laptops, 464 laptop bags with accessories, and 264 televisions were delivered (with ongoing efforts to complete shipments), helping 412 schools and 686 teachers.

DepEd said that it is still addressing its logistical challenges which include delays in equipment distribution due to warehousing issues in 2020 and 2021.

On September 3, Education Secretary Sonny Angara revealed that P1.5 million of materials, which include laptops and other educational items were stuck in warehouses since 2020. 

Angara expressed gratitude to AFP for their assistance in transporting digital equipment to schools nationwide.

“We sincerely thank the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their steadfast support in helping us deliver these essential digital tools to schools across the country. We needed to act fast and efficient on these logistical challenges and AFP came through with their usual support to the education sector," Angara said.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lawyer hits quad comm for abuse of contempt power

Lawyer hits quad comm for abuse of contempt power

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The lawyer of Cassandra Ong has accused the House of Representatives’ quad committee of abusing the “contempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque&rsquo;s wife hits back at Barbers

Roque’s wife hits back at Barbers

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The wife of former presidential spokesman Harry Roque yesterday hit back at House of Representatives’ quad comm co-chair...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker questions National Library director's appointment

Lawmaker questions National Library director's appointment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The director of the National Library of the Philippines faced questions again on Friday, September 20, regarding the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines votes for UN resolution urging Israel end occupation of Palestinian territory in 1 year

Philippines votes for UN resolution urging Israel end occupation of Palestinian territory in 1 year

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
The Philippines has voted in favor of a United Nations resolution urging Israel to end its "unlawful presence in the Occupied...
Headlines
fbtw
Foreign divorce now recognized by Philippine courts

Foreign divorce now recognized by Philippine courts

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
Divorce obtained abroad even through mutual agreement may be recognized in the Philippines, according to the Supreme Cou...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BOC: Majority of imported rice cleared for release

BOC: Majority of imported rice cleared for release

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs maintained none of the 888 containers of imported rice sitting in the port of Manila have exceeded the...
Headlines
fbtw
41 POGOs to close by end of 2024

41 POGOs to close by end of 2024

By Christine Boton | 16 hours ago
A total of 41 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators have expressed their intent to cease operations by the end of 2024, in...
Headlines
fbtw
Lakas-CMD names Revilla as Senate bet, appoints regional chairmen

Lakas-CMD names Revilla as Senate bet, appoints regional chairmen

16 hours ago
The dominant administration party Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats named Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. as its official senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw

PDP-Laban taps Go, Dela Rosa, Salvador as senatorial bets

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan picked Senators Bong Go and Ronald dela Rosa for re-election in the May 2025 polls, while actor Phillip Salvador is also gunning for a senatorial seat under the same...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with