AFP aids DepEd in delivery of over 2,000 digital equipment to schools

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has assisted the Department of Education (DepEd) in delivering more than 2,000 digital devices to schools nationwide, supporting DepEd’s push to improve access technology through its Computerization Program.

The joint effort, that aims to enhance digital education in public schools, was led by Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., with the AFP overseeing the transport of laptops, televisions and other digital tools from a warehouse in Carmona, Cavite, to Region 7, CARAGA and Region 10, according to DepEd's press release on Sunday, September 22.

Key military leaders of the Philippine Army and the Philippine Air Force also aided the transportation of digital equipment.

Here's a breakdown of the digital tools delivered nationwide:

Region 7: 630 televisions, 630 laptops, and 630 laptop bags with accessories were transported, benefitting 156 schools and 407 teachers.

CARAGA: 290 televisions and 290 external hard drives were delivered, supporting 73 schools and 62 teachers.

Region 10 (Cagayan de Oro): 464 laptops, 464 laptop bags with accessories, and 264 televisions were delivered (with ongoing efforts to complete shipments), helping 412 schools and 686 teachers.

DepEd said that it is still addressing its logistical challenges which include delays in equipment distribution due to warehousing issues in 2020 and 2021.

On September 3, Education Secretary Sonny Angara revealed that P1.5 million of materials, which include laptops and other educational items were stuck in warehouses since 2020.

Angara expressed gratitude to AFP for their assistance in transporting digital equipment to schools nationwide.

“We sincerely thank the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their steadfast support in helping us deliver these essential digital tools to schools across the country. We needed to act fast and efficient on these logistical challenges and AFP came through with their usual support to the education sector," Angara said.