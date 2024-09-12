^

Headlines

Alleged mastermind in Ortega slay surrenders

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 12, 2024 | 11:03am
Alleged mastermind in Ortega slay surrenders
Booking photo of former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, taken by the Philippine National Police in 2015.
Released / Philippine National Police

MANILA, Philippines — Former Palawan Gov. Joel Reyes, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of broadcast journalist Gerry Ortega, has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

This was revealed by the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) on Wednesday evening, September 11, saying that the former official surrendered to the bureau's National Capital Region office. 

The PTFoMS and the NBI have yet to release more details of the surrender.

Ortega, who is also an environmental activist and a critic of Reyes, was gunned down at a thrift shop in Puerto Princesa on Jan. 24, 2011. 

Prior to the shooting, Ortega had just completed his morning radio program, during which he often criticized politicians, including Reyes, whom he accused of corruption and permitting the exploitation of Palawan's forests and minerals.

Reyes ran for Palawan governor in the 2022 elections but lost. In January 2023, it was determined that he should have been disqualified from running in the first place due to his status as "a fugitive from justice."

The former governor, along with his brother, current Coron Mayor Mario Reyes, left the country in 2012. They were apprehended in Thailand in 2015.

The Court of Appeals then ruled in favor of the former governor in 2018, but the appellate court’s ruling was reversed a year later which resulted in the revival of the trial. 

In July 2023, the Supreme Court ordered the re-arrest of Reyes after the tribunal found that the lower courts did not commit grave abuse of discretion in finding the former governor liable for the killing of Ortega. 

The high court also permitted the transfer of his trial from Palawan to a Quezon City court in January this year, citing risks in his locality. 

Aside from the Ortega slay, Reyes is also facing graft charges before the SandiganBayan due to alleged misuse of the Malampaya funds. 

vuukle comment

GERRY ORTEGA

HUMAN RIGHTS

JOEL REYES

PALAWAN

SLAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: I can work with zero budget

Sara: I can work with zero budget

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Claiming alleged efforts in Congress to strip her office of funding, Vice President Sara Duterte said she could still function...
Headlines
fbtw
Ong seeks SC TRO on Senate, House probes

Ong seeks SC TRO on Senate, House probes

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Quad committee resource person Cassandra Li Ong is asking the Supreme Court to prevent Congress from forcing her to answer...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical cyclone enters PAR tomorrow

Tropical cyclone enters PAR tomorrow

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ sixth tropical cyclone this year is expected to enter the country’s area of responsibility tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: More people come forward vs Quiboloy

PNP: More people come forward vs Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
It seems the legal woes of preacher Apollo Quiboloy are far from over after the Philippine National Police uncovered more...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

By Edith Regalado | 1 day ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has taken over as administrator of all assets of his supporter, pastor Apollo Quiboloy, even...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco power rates up this month

Meralco power rates up this month

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co.is increasing power rates by P0.1543 per kilowatt-hour this month, bringing the overall...
Headlines
fbtw
Interpol: Expect deepfakes surge in 2025 Philippines elections

Interpol: Expect deepfakes surge in 2025 Philippines elections

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
The International Criminal Police Organization believes the Philippines has to develop regulations on the use of deepfakes...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. honors father on 107th birthday

Marcos Jr. honors father on 107th birthday

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Calling him his “guiding force” and “steady voice of reason,” President Marcos honored his late father,...
Headlines
fbtw
P32 billion released for salary hike of government employees

P32 billion released for salary hike of government employees

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P32 billion as part of the pay adjustment among state workers in line...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: Alice Guo should be under BI custody

Remulla: Alice Guo should be under BI custody

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
With the ongoing debate over custody of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla suggested...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with