Marcos swears in new CHED officials

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos swears in new CHED officials
This file photo shows the building of the Commission on Higher Education.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — With the appointment of new Commission on Higher Education (CHED) officials, President Marcos expressed confidence that the government could make quality education accessible even in far-flung areas.

Education is the “foundation of a strong and prosperous nation,” Marcos posted on Facebook following the oath-taking of seven CHED officials at Malacañang on Monday.

“With their leadership, we can ensure that every Filipino – from the most remote communities to our urban centers – has access to quality education,” Marcos said.

CHED Commissioner Shirley Agrupis, Jimmy Catanes (Director IV), Mary Sylvette Gunigundo (Director IV), Lora Yusi (Director IV), Aline Magalong (Director III), Marco Cicero Domingo (Director III) and Rody Garcia (Director III) took their oath before Marcos.

