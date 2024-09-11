^

Marcos visits cancer patients before birthday

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos visits cancer patients before birthday
President Marcos received a heart-shaped birthday cake from officers and doctors during the inauguration of the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service Center at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City yesterday. Joining the President, who turns 67 on Sept. 13, are Health Secretary Ted Herbosa and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Three days before his birthday, President Marcos received an early celebration from cancer-stricken children and health workers as he turned over cash grants to state-run specialty hospitals yesterday.

Patients at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) sang a birthday song for him.

Marcos vowed to make accessible to indigent patients quality health care and medical assistance.

“To our little warriors and their families: you are not alone in this fight,” said Marcos, who will turn 67 on Friday.

The PCMC’s newly installed diagnostic imaging machines – the 3 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT scan and Dynamic DR X-ray machine – will allow faster and more efficient diagnosis for children, Marcos noted.

Marcos announced an additional P150-million grant for the PCMC to upgrade medical equipment.

In another event, Marcos turned over check donations amounting to P520 million to the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) and National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI).

The PHC received P200.5 million; LCP, P185.2 million and NKTI, P134 million.

Marcos handed over the donations during the inauguration of the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service Center at the PHC in Quezon City.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte attended the event.

The three specialty hospitals were built during the term of Marcos’ father and namesake.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
