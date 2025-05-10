Teachers, poll workers to get P2,000 pay hike for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — Teachers and other poll workers serving in the May 12 national and local elections will receive a P2,000 across-the-board pay increase, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s approval of the compensation adjustment.

With the increase, honoraria rates will now be P12,000 for the chairperson of the electoral board (from P10,000), P11,000 for the poll clerk and third member (from P9,000) and P8,000 for support staff (from P6,000).

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has finalized the necessary funding adjustments to implement the directive, which she described as a recognition of poll workers’ critical role in ensuring clean and credible elections.

“Alam po natin na sa pagbantay ng ating mga boto, haharap sa pagod, puyat at sakripisyo ang ating mga guro at poll workers,” Pangandaman said.

(We know that in guarding our votes, our teachers and poll workers endure fatigue, sleeplessness and sacrifice.)

“Kaya noon pong inutusan tayo ng Pangulo na itaas ang kanilang benepisyo, hindi po tayo nagdalawang-isip.”

(So when the president instructed us to increase their benefits, we did not hesitate.)

She said the increase fulfills the president’s commitment to supporting teachers’ welfare, especially during the demanding poll season.

The 2025 national budget allocates P7.48 billion for the compensation of 758,549 poll workers, as estimated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Under the Election Service Reform Act and Comelec Resolution No. 10194, poll workers are entitled to honoraria, travel and communication allowances, meal allowances and service credits.

Pangandaman also urged agencies, especially the Comelec, to ensure the prompt disbursement of the increased compensation.

“I urge Comelec to ensure that our teachers and poll workers get compensation as quickly as possible. Dapat timely ang release ng kanilang benepisyo. They deserve nothing less,” she said.

(I urge Comelec to ensure that our teachers and poll workers get compensation as quickly as possible. The release of the benefits must be timely. They deserve nothing less.)